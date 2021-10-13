Three Notch'd Road, Nosky explore a timeless Vivaldi favorite

With so many logistical questions to answer — everything from how bowings were coordinated to which instrument likely would play a continuo part — one of the performance strategies Nosky brings to the partnership is “letting the music speak for itself,” Hughes said. “You get a sense of what the composer was going for, and you stay willing to try new things.”

Part of the excitement of live performance of the beloved work is noticing where the soloist follows the familiar melodies and where she uses the era’s guidelines for improvisation in solos to create something new and fresh in the moment.

“I really enjoy Aisslinn’s approach to Italian ornamentation,” Hughes said. “We’ll probably hear different ornamentations in the concert than we do in rehearsals, which is exciting for us.”

Audience members who are accustomed to the volume and brightness of steel strings also will notice the difference that Baroque instruments’ gut strings bring to the sound.

“There’s something earthy about it,” Hughes said. Compared to what she calls the “cold, pure sound” of metal strings, she said, “it’s very warm-sounding and very rough.”