Thompson's recital celebrates club's new grand piano

Jeremy Thompson

Pianist Jeremy Thompson will perform a program of works by Bach, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Chopin and Liszt to introduce listeners to the new Yamaha concert grand piano.

 Courtesy of Wednesday Music Club

Listeners can hear what the Wednesday Music Club’s new piano can do during a celebratory solo recital on Sunday afternoon.

When pianist Jeremy Thompson performs on the Yamaha concert grand at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at The Center at Belvedere, he will alternate between concert études that test the piano and pianist alike and longer solo works that continue exploring elements from the études while showing off the instrument’s expressive potential.

Listen for “Etude Op. 10 No. 1 in C Major” by Frédéric Chopin, “Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue BWV 903” by J.S. Bach, “Etude Op. 10 No. 6 in E-flat minor” by Chopin, “Piano Sonata No. 23 Op. 57 in F minor, ‘Appassionata,’” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Etude-Tableau Op. 39 No. 5 in E-flat minor” by Sergei Rachmaninoff, “Vallée d’Obermann” by Franz Liszt and “Transcendental Etude No. 8, ‘Wilde Jagd’” by Liszt.

“The concert études show what it is capable of,” Thompson said, while the Beethoven and Bach works “will show the expressive potential of this instrument.”

Thompson said listeners will be getting acquainted with the sound of the new instrument while the piano is settling into its new performance space at The Center at Belvedere.

“People think they come out of the factory ready to go, but it needs to get acclimated to the room,” Thompson said.

He said one of the qualities listeners will appreciate is “the clarity. The sound is extremely clean. This one already feels like it’s ready to go. It has a nice, warm sound without losing the clarity.”

Another advantage is the ease of the mechanism. “It’s comfortable to play,” he said. “It’ll play anything well.”

The new instrument was purchased with funds donated in honor of pianist Content Sablinsky, who taught for 27 years in the University of Virginia Department of Music and has been a mentor to students and teachers over the years. “Corky has been influential in the Charlottesville area for a very long time,” Thompson said.

The Wednesday Music Club, founded in 1923, brings together more than 180 performers, teachers, listeners and fans who enjoy musical performances at monthly meetings and team up to help provide young musicians with opportunities to perform and learn. The club presents scholarships each year to help students attend music camps and pursue lessons, and its annual competition also offers students valuable performance experience.

In addition to introducing a new addition to the local music scene, Sunday afternoon’s recital offers listeners an opportunity to relish an arc of musical emotions in an indoor space again after a long break necessitated by pandemic safety precautions.

“It’s an intense program,” Thompson said. “The virtuosic pieces are all intense, and it leads to an uplifting, joyful conclusion.”

Tickets are $30; students pay $10.

There also is a concert/dinner package that includes a meal in the Glenmore area after the performance; tickets, $125, are limited.

For tickets and information, go to wednesdaymusicclub.org or email info@wednesdaymusicclub.org.

IF YOU GO

Gala Solo Piano Concert

by pianist Jeremy Thompson

3:30 p.m. Sunday

The Center at Belvedere

$30; $10 students 

$125 for concert/dinner package

wednesdaymusicclub.org

