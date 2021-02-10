'The Winemaker's Daughter' traces cancer journey for songwriter and spouse

“I’ve added a pop element into this album. It’s like having a fun melody, even on top of serious lyrics,” Overman said. “I’m only 27. I’m just wise enough to know that life is really hard. I lean toward sadness naturally, but songs that lean toward hope are easier.

“Most of my writing has a pinch of hope, whether I want it to or not. I think it has made its way into my writing. I’ve had to work on it. My wife was just born with it.”

Overman admires his wife’s approach.

“She has never dwelled like I have a tendency to do, and that’s always impressed me,” he said. “She has this uncanny ability to acknowledge what happens and then do what she’s got to do.”

Last year’s arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upwelling of action against racial injustice across the country made it clear to Overman that he needed to wait a bit longer to release the new album.

“Your sadness goes out into the abyss — out into the ether of everybody being sad,” Overman said. “There were more important things to be discussed at the moment.”

Releasing it now made more sense, especially in the light of hope. “I think people — at least I am — are looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

As pandemic restrictions on gatherings eventually ease, the more familiar ways of introducing a new release to fans will return. Overman hopes to film a full-band performance of the music, most likely at the Jefferson Theater, but “lining up a band and a film crew is difficult right now” he said. “Once it’s safe for us and our audience, we’ll hit the road. The indoor model is nearly impossible right now.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.