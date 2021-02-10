'The Winemaker's Daughter' traces cancer journey for songwriter and spouse

In “Marine Street,” a track on Will Overman’s new album, the Charlottesville singer-songwriter sings, “There’s no right way to deal with the wrong/To get past, you gotta go right through.”
It’s a pivotal moment on “The Winemaker’s Daughter,” to be released Friday, in which the album starts to shift away from the untested contentment of the early days of Overman’s marriage to his wife, Janey.
The first few tracks reflect a time when “we lived in this crappy apartment in Charlottesville, and we were really young,” Overman said. “It was an easy, uncomplicated, pure love you have when you’re first starting out.”
But “Marine Street” offers an intersection of sorts leading to a different neighborhood for the young couple — one that would refine and deepen their relationship in the whirlwind of illness. Janey Overman, who had battled cancer before at age 19, was facing it again.
The first time, they lived in different places, and “I missed the total ugliness of chemo,” her husband said.
“With the second round, I was extremely present,” said Overman, who’d reach for his guitar after his wife’s radiation treatment appointments. “Music was the only way I could make sense of it all. I’d just write trying to make sense of it all and get the frustrations out.
“For her to relapse at 23, it just sucked some of the youthful possibility out of the world. I look at this album as sort of a scrapbook.”
Overman learned quickly that there was no textbook, no map and no app for what he and his wife were going through. But a comment he heard during a family conversation at the hospital gave him a way to express the hard-won sense of perseverance he was developing.
“Sometimes, the only way to move past it it to go right through it,” Overman said. “I heard my mother-in-law say that to her sister in the hospital waiting room.”
The sentiment became a mantra of sorts at just the right time.
“We’d just put our heads down and push on through,” he said. “We’re going to wake up, we’re going to drive to radiation, and we’re going to take it minute by minute.”
Along the way, Overman’s coping mechanism of choice became a powerful way to chart his own growth.
“At first, writing was just a way to document what was going on,” he said. “It was very empirical.” But when he looked back on his experiences, he began to see “some lessons of perseverance.”
While writing and recording the songs on “The Winemaker’s Daughter” — affectionately named for Mrs. Overman — the songwriter gained new respect for the different ways in which he and his wife approached the situation, and recognition of his own deepening resilience. For a writer who’d spent a lot of time in Americana, the new presence of pop gave voice to a growing sense of hope.
“I’ve added a pop element into this album. It’s like having a fun melody, even on top of serious lyrics,” Overman said. “I’m only 27. I’m just wise enough to know that life is really hard. I lean toward sadness naturally, but songs that lean toward hope are easier.
“Most of my writing has a pinch of hope, whether I want it to or not. I think it has made its way into my writing. I’ve had to work on it. My wife was just born with it.”
Overman admires his wife’s approach.
“She has never dwelled like I have a tendency to do, and that’s always impressed me,” he said. “She has this uncanny ability to acknowledge what happens and then do what she’s got to do.”
Last year’s arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upwelling of action against racial injustice across the country made it clear to Overman that he needed to wait a bit longer to release the new album.
“Your sadness goes out into the abyss — out into the ether of everybody being sad,” Overman said. “There were more important things to be discussed at the moment.”
Releasing it now made more sense, especially in the light of hope. “I think people — at least I am — are looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
As pandemic restrictions on gatherings eventually ease, the more familiar ways of introducing a new release to fans will return. Overman hopes to film a full-band performance of the music, most likely at the Jefferson Theater, but “lining up a band and a film crew is difficult right now” he said. “Once it’s safe for us and our audience, we’ll hit the road. The indoor model is nearly impossible right now.”