The Front Porch to receive NEA grant for Roots & Wings program

The Front Porch has been approved for a Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for $10,000 for its Roots & Wings music outreach program for preschoolers.

The Charlottesville music school received one of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million that were announced by NEA in its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

Roots & Wings provides music classes at no cost to 187 students each week in 13 Head Start- or United Way-funded preschool classrooms in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Students ages 3 to 5 learn to use percussion instruments, sing seasonal songs, dance with colorful scarves and explore melody, rhythm and sound with teaching artists. The classes help children not only learn to carry tunes and keep beats, but also to strengthen socio-emotional skills, work together with each other and teachers, and build tools for academic success.

To learn more about the program, go to frontporchcville.org. For details about the NEA grants, go to arts.gov/news.