The days the music died? COVID-19 took crushing toll on concert venues

"We just got absolutely shut down in March of last year and haven't been able to do a single event since," said Kirby Hutto, general manager of Sprint Pavilion. "Last year was so frustrating because there was no light at the end of the tunnel at all. We were creating all these various scenarios; then the capacity [limits] would change, and all those plans would go out the window.

"Once they dropped us to [a maximum capacity of] 10 [people], nothing was feasible any longer," he said. "We said, 'We're done. We're just not going to play this game anymore.'"

At the time, his team was preparing to announce the first half of the Fridays After Five season of free concerts.

"Last year, we had the season halfway booked by February, and it all got wiped out," Hutto said. "Anyone whose business model has been based on large volumes of people having fun has been wiped out."

Hutto said that the abrupt halting of live performances in close quarters eliminated between 125 and 150 part-time jobs, putting everyone from box-office ticket sellers to staqehands to security personnel out of work.

"Those are not full-time positions. Those are the people doing gig work for us," Hutto said.