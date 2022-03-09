The Apollo's Fire 'Affekt': Music, moods and planting seeds

Maybe you’ve been rescued from a rough day by a song that came on in the car at just the right moment. Perhaps you’ve felt your frustration expand along with your time on hold because the raggedy background music seemed to amplify the sense of injustice that made you pick up the phone in the first place.

Then there are the times you can’t explain where the tears came from, because you were minding your own business before a melody in a commercial reminded you of someone you miss or a time in your life you can’t get back.

The idea that music can create moods that elicit everything from delight to umbrage to sorrow is nothing new. Composers and performers in the 17th century even had a name for it: Affekt. And when Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra performs for the Tuesday Evening Concert Series next week in Cabell Hall Auditorium, listeners can slip away from the stresses of the day for a low-tech thrill ride.

“We are kind of obsessed with Affekt,” said Jeannette Sorrell, artistic director of Apollo’s Fire. “We take the listeners through a variety of moods. If we do that, we’ve done a good night’s work.”

The program will include Antonio Vivaldi’s “Concerto in A minor for Two Violins, Strings and Continuo” from “L’estro armonico,” J.S. Bach’s “Violin Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052R” and “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3,” Vivaldi’s “Concerto in G Major for Two Cellos, RV 531” and Sorrell’s own arrangement of Vivaldi’s “La Folia (Madness) Concerto Grosso” after Vivaldi’s “Sonata Op. 1, No. 12.”

“Especially since the pandemic hit, we try to offer people some comfort and catharsis,” Sorrell said.

The Grammy Award-winning period-instrument ensemble has recorded everything from Baroque masterworks to classical repertoire to folk and crossover fare. Among the group’s 29 recordings, one can find “Sugarloaf Mountain: An Appalachian Gathering,” “Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain,” “Sephardic Journey: Wanderings of the Spanish Jews,” “Come to the River: An Early American Gathering” and “Sacrum Mysterium: A Celtic Christmas Vespers.”

Tenor Karim Sulayman, Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire won a Grammy Award for classical solo vocal album in 2019 for “Songs of Orpheus,” which made its debut at No. 5 on Billboard’s classical chart and No. 3 on the iTunes classical chart.

Listeners can keep an eye out for the latest Apollo’s Fire recording. “O Jerusalem! City of Three Faiths” offers “a musical tour of the four quarters of Jerusalem,” giving listeners time to linger in the sounds of the Jewish, Christian, Arab and Armenian sections and the influences that can be absorbed from “neighbors of different faiths,” Sorrell said.

“The album just came out about a week ago, and we’ve already gotten six reviews,” she said. “It’s unusual to get so many reviews so soon.”

Her conducting style, which is at once elegant and animated, already was taking form when she and this writer performed together in the Wake Forest University Symphony Orchestra during our undergraduate days. Listeners who sample the ensemble’s many YouTube videos can get a sense of an equally animated group of musicians. Whether Sorrell is behind the baton or conducting from her harpsichord, she and her colleagues exhibit a joyful sense of ensemble.

“There are a lot of secret smiles that audience members can see,” Sorrell said. “It’s more spontaneous than your average classical music concert. Baroque music is an ancestor of jazz.”

Sorrell’s Vivaldi arrangement on Tuesday’s program, which is “based on a Renaissance folk tune,” she said, dives into the improvisational freedom of an era that celebrated the art of inspired ornamentation.

“I tinkered with his version and turned it into a jam session,” she said. “That’s what I love about it; we do have quite a bit of freedom to improvise.”

Apollo’s Fire is marking its 30th anniversary this year, and a sense of celebration is starting to build. “A few days after we’re in Charlottesville, we’ll be playing in Carnegie Hall. It’ll be our second time there,” Sorrell said.

The official 30th-anniversary concert is coming up on May 13 and 14 in Chicago, and a gala is planned for the actual anniversary day in June. It all seems light years away from the day when a 26-year-old Sorrell was told by Christoph von Dohnanyi, Cleveland Orchestra’s music director, that carving out time for an official audition with the orchestra for its assistant conductor opening didn’t make sense because a woman wouldn’t be accepted as a conductor.

“I think he was wrong at the time,” Sorrell said. “Nine or 10 months later, I made my debut with Apollo’s Fire, and our concerts sold out.”

Three decades later, the ranks of female conductors are growing, and Sorrell said even seemingly small investments of time and encouragement can yield impressive results.

“The old saying is that if you teach one girl to conduct, she will teach ten more girls to conduct,” she said.

Sorrell’s schedule leaves her little time for teaching, but she’s grateful that she made the time for a student who begged to learn from her.

“She was my only student, but she has taught probably fifty girls to conduct,” she said. “We’re planting seeds for the next couple of generations.”

During the concert, for which the principal underwriters are Virginia National Bank and Cecile Zinberg, patrons who park in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street can park for free between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. Culbreth Road Parking Garage also offers free parking at a walking distance of sixth-tenths of a mile. The C1 parking lot provides spaces for listeners with limited mobility; parking permits are required in advance to enter the lot, so call (434) 244-9505 for details.

For information about the concert and the series, and Sorrell’s program notes, go to tecs.org.

