TECS season opener pays homage to board member

Audience members attending Charlottesville's Tuesday Evening Concert Series events often enjoy discovering up-and-coming young artists. The folks behind the scenes certainly aren't immune to the excitement, either.

Karen Pellón, the series' executive director, said board member Paul Cantor kept referring her to YouTube videos of an exceptional young Russian pianist. Alexander Malofeev, 20, was only 13 when he won the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians in 2014, but in the videos Cantor kept sharing, Malofeev already was exhibiting world-class instrumental prowess and impressive interpretive ability before the age of 10.

"He was so young he didn't even have management yet," Pellón said, adding that Cantor "kept sending me YouTube videos of Malofeev at 6 and 8 years old."

The series' 2022-2023 season will open at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 with Malofeev's first performance in Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia. Malofeev's program will include "Sonata quasi una Fantasia [Sonata No. 14] in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, 'Moonlight,'" by Ludwig van Beethoven; "Piano Sonata in G minor, Op. 22" by Nikolai Medtner; and "Etudes tableaux, Op. 33" by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

In gratitude for Cantor's perseverance, "we are dedicating the concert to our amazing concert chairman," Pellón said.

But there's a bittersweet note to the tribute. The series' board is underwriting the concert in Cantor's memory. He died Feb. 25.

Cantor, a respected literary and media critic who researched and embraced everything from Shakespeare to "Star Trek," served as Clifton Waller Barrett Professor of English at UVa, where he had taught since 1977. His books included "Gilligan Unbound: Pop Culture in the Age of Globalization," "The Invisible Hand in Pop Culture" and "Pop Culture and the Dark Side of the American Dream: Con Men, Gangsters, Drug Lords and Zombies."

He also was a lifelong classical music devotee who took piano lessons as a child, curated a sizable collection of recordings as an adult and listened to new musical voices across the classical spectrum.

Tickets for the new TECS season went on sale Tuesday, and sales are brisk for the concert by the pianist Cantor couldn't wait for others to hear. Pellon's excitement about welcoming audiences to the long-awaited performance is tempered by her sadness that Cantor won't be here to see others savoring a new talent as joyfully as he had.

"It's going to be a very poignant thing for me to announce this one," Pellón said of Cantor. "He was extraordinary. He was one in a million."

Malofeev's concert will be followed in the series by evenings with Takacs Quartet on Oct. 25; violinist Yevgeny Kutik and pianist Anna Polonsky on Nov. 29; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with pianist Alessio Bax on Feb. 21, 2023; The Benedetti-Elschenbroich-Grynyuk Trio on March 28; The Tallis Scholars, on their 50th-anniversary tour with director Peter Phillips, on April 11; and the Jerusalem Quartet on April 25.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 season opener range from $39 to $12, and students from all schools can pick up one-hour rush tickets for $5.

If you park in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street, you'll be able to leave without paying; the gate will be lifted for an hour after the concert ends.

Head to tecs.org for detailed program notes. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.