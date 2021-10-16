Teamwork brings Tuesday Evening Concert Series back to the stage

When violinist Cho-Liang Lin returns to the University of Virginia’s Cabell Hall Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to help open the Tuesday Evening Concert Series’ season, he’ll be part of an event that celebrates the thrill of live music — and pays homage to the power of teamwork in unprecedented times.
Lin will be performing as part of a Chamber Music of Lincoln Center team that is stepping in for the Academy Chamber Ensemble of The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, which was forced to cancel its Charlottesville appearance and nine other U.S. dates through Oct. 30 as a result of pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Joining Lin to perform the program originally planned for the Academy Chamber Ensemble will be violinist Stella Chen, cellist Sihao He and bassist Anthony Manzo.
He said that violinist Daniel Phillips, a founding member of the Orion String Quartet who also is an accomplished violist, will be joining the musicians on the viola.
“He’s an old buddy,” Lin said, adding that he has known Phillips since 1980. “Some of the other artists [on the program] weren’t even born yet.”
Together, they will perform W.A. Mozart’s “Divertimento for String Quartet, K. 136,” Benjamin Britten’s arrangement of Henry Purcell’s “Chacony in G minor for String Quartet” and Antonin Dvorak’s “Quintet for Strings in G Major, Op. 77.” Charlottesville listeners may be surprised to learn that the Lincoln Center team is departing from its own tour repertoire to keep a musical promise to local fans.
“We carved out extra time to prepare the extra program for Charlottesville,” Lin said. “If the music is beautiful, it’s all worth it, and I am absolutely in love with the Dvorak quintet.”
Lin said he thinks audience members will be delighted with Britten’s musical approach to Purcell’s “Chacony.”
“Britten is definitely one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, and I’m very glad to be learning this work,” Lin said. “I love trying new things. I’m a big champion of works of our time. It’s a quest for me.”
He also said he savors getting the chance to perform the “Divertimento” again, which Mozart penned at age 16. “I first played it when I was 13 years old, in Australia,” he said.
“Only Mozart can write with such unvarnished beauty,” Lin said. “You just play the notes as beautifully as you can, and it will shine. And on the next page, there will be another jaw-dropping surprise. It’s a diversion. It’s meant to be a surprise.”
Lin chuckled. “He can’t write something frivolous if he tried,” he said of Mozart. “The music just pours out of him.”
Lin, who performs on the 1715 “Titian” Stradivarius violin, said that he looks forward to returning to Cabell Hall Auditorium — “It’s really a pleasure for me,” he said — and that he can’t wait to see audience members’ reactions to what he calls Chen’s “extraordinary” talent.
“She represents a newer generation, and she very well may be a superstar in the making,” Lin said.
Elsewhere on its tour, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center team will perform Franz Schubert’s “Octet.” That’s the piece The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields shared in a YouTube video in which principal clarinetist James Burke apologized on behalf of the London-based ensemble for not being able to arrive for the concert.
Tuesday’s pinch-hitting performance already is generating excitement.
“Everyone, from artists to patrons, is thrilled,” said Karen Pellón, executive director of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series. She said that artists from around the world have told her that Cabell Hall Auditorium is the finest chamber music venue in the U.S., and they look forward to coming back.
Teamwork, creative thinking and flexibility have brought harmony to the process of bringing back live performances. Pellón praised musicians and promoters for staying determined to make concerts happen. She said it helps that chamber musicians, practically by definition, are known for being team players accustomed to joining forces to get the best results, and she said she pulled everything together by “basically being stubborn and not giving up.”
Pellón remains grateful to series patrons for staying supportive during a frustrating stretch of cancellations that included the final two concerts of the 2019-2020 season and the entire 2020-2021 season. When the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center started offering virtual concerts last year on tecs.org to help fill the void, patrons embraced them.
Instead of requesting refunds last year when concerts were canceled, many audience members chose to pay it forward and apply their ticket purchases to the 2021-22 season, while others asked to reallocate them as donations to the series.
“There was so much positive energy coming from them, and it galvanized me,” she said. “There’s been such a spirit of camaraderie. That bolsters us.”
The concert will last about an hour. To help keep patrons safe during the pandemic, there will be no intermission, and opportunities to congregate in the lobby and the restroom areas will be limited. In keeping with UVa’s COVID-19 safety mandates, everyone must wear masks indoors, and musical guests have agreed not to play wind instruments.
“We’re taking it one at a time to see how things go,” Pellón said.
Coming up in the season will be performances by violinist Augustin Hadelich on Nov. 9; Trio Céleste on Nov. 30; pianist Natasha Paremski on Feb. 15, 2022; Les Violons du Roy and pianist Jeremy Denk on March 15; Arod Quartet on March 29; and Calmus Ensemble on April 26.
Tickets are $39 for orchestra, $30 for loge and balcony seats with full views and $12 for loge and balcony seats with partial views and for student seats. One-hour student rush seats are $5. The principal underwriters of Tuesday’s event are Bob Bond in memory of Kathy Bond and Jack Darrell, with Mary Vee Connell as underwriter.
Free parking will be available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call UVa’s Arts Box Office at (434) 924-3376. For information about the series, go to tecs.org or call (434) 244-9505.