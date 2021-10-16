Teamwork brings Tuesday Evening Concert Series back to the stage

“We carved out extra time to prepare the extra program for Charlottesville,” Lin said. “If the music is beautiful, it’s all worth it, and I am absolutely in love with the Dvorak quintet.”

Lin said he thinks audience members will be delighted with Britten’s musical approach to Purcell’s “Chacony.”

“Britten is definitely one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, and I’m very glad to be learning this work,” Lin said. “I love trying new things. I’m a big champion of works of our time. It’s a quest for me.”

He also said he savors getting the chance to perform the “Divertimento” again, which Mozart penned at age 16. “I first played it when I was 13 years old, in Australia,” he said.

“Only Mozart can write with such unvarnished beauty,” Lin said. “You just play the notes as beautifully as you can, and it will shine. And on the next page, there will be another jaw-dropping surprise. It’s a diversion. It’s meant to be a surprise.”

Lin chuckled. “He can’t write something frivolous if he tried,” he said of Mozart. “The music just pours out of him.”