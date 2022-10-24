 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Takacs Quartet returns to Old Cabell Hall for series concert

Takacs Quartet

The Takacs Quartet will take the Cabell Hall Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a program of string quartets by Fanny Mendelssohn, Béla Bartók and Antonin Dvorak. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu.

 Courtesy of Tuesday Evening Concert Series

The Grammy Award-winning Takacs Quartet will return to the Tuesday Evening Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a concert in Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia.

The program will include Fanny Mendelssohn's "String Quartet in E-flat Major," Béla Bartók's "String Quartet No. 6, Sz. 114" and Antonin Dvorak's "String Quartet No. 13 in G Major, Op. 106."

The quartet, which was founded at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest in 1975, features violinists Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, violist Richard O'Neill and cellist András Fejér. It is based at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where its members are Christoffersen Faculty Fellows. The musicians also are on the faculty at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California, where they lead an intensive summer string quartet seminar.

The quartet won a chamber-music Grammy in 2021 for its recording of quartets by Amy Beach and Edward Elgar with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

Tickets range from $39 to $12. Patrons may park for free in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street. Principal underwriter of the concert is Jack Darrell, and David Sansone is underwriter. For information, go to tecs.org. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.

