Symphony's principal bass steps into spotlight

Tickets are $45 to $10 for Saturday’s concert and $45 to $20 for Sunday’s. Keep in mind that masks must be worn at all times in Cabell Hall Auditorium and Old Cabell Hall.

At the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, patrons also must wear masks, and they will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the concert; be sure to bring your photo ID as well. Audience members who can’t provide the ID and either the vaccination proof or the negative test proof will not be allowed entry and will be issued a refund of the ticket price.

All UVa employees, including faculty and staff members from all departments and professional schools, qualify for a 20% discount on single tickets. The discount does not apply to subscriptions, “Pops at the Paramount.,” the Family Holiday Concerts in December and previously purchased tickets.

Get tickets from UVa’s Arts Box Office in the lobby of the Drama Building on Culbreth Road from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or go online to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. For tickets or information, call the box office at (434) 924-3376.