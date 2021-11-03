Symphony's principal bass steps into spotlight

The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will present Missy Mazzoli’s “Dark with Excessive Bright: Concerto for Contrabass and String Orchestra” this weekend, with principal bass Peter Spaar in the spotlight.
The program will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. Audience members also will hear a transcription of Beethoven’s “String Quartet Op. 18 No. 4 in C minor” for full string orchestra by Music Director Benjamin Rous and “Lullaby,” one of George Gershwin’s two chamber works. The Gershwin piece originally was composed for string quartet but has been transcribed for string orchestra.
In keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, the concert will last about an hour, and there will be no intermission. The symphony’s woodwind and brass players remain sidelined by safety precautions. The popular “Know the Score” lectures also are on hold for the moment, but audience members can expect in-depth program notes online at cvillesymphony.org two weeks before each Masterworks concert.
Spaar, who holds the symphony’s Robert and Ruth Cross Principal Bass Chair, has served as principal bass since 1993 and is the longest-tenured member of the symphony. Fans also know him for his busy jazz career; he founded Free Bridge Quintet, UVa’s jazz quintet in residence.
Tickets are $45 to $10 for Saturday’s concert and $45 to $20 for Sunday’s. Keep in mind that masks must be worn at all times in Cabell Hall Auditorium and Old Cabell Hall.
At the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, patrons also must wear masks, and they will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the concert; be sure to bring your photo ID as well. Audience members who can’t provide the ID and either the vaccination proof or the negative test proof will not be allowed entry and will be issued a refund of the ticket price.
All UVa employees, including faculty and staff members from all departments and professional schools, qualify for a 20% discount on single tickets. The discount does not apply to subscriptions, “Pops at the Paramount.,” the Family Holiday Concerts in December and previously purchased tickets.
Get tickets from UVa’s Arts Box Office in the lobby of the Drama Building on Culbreth Road from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or go online to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. For tickets or information, call the box office at (434) 924-3376.