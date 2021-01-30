Stressbusters: Wintergreen Music's online festival content available

If you didn’t get the chance last summer to access Wintergreen Music’s first online gathering, more than 50 pre-recorded videos of performances, talks and special events have been made available for a short time at Wintergreen-Music.org. And if you have no idea where to start, let your festival-going personality be your guide.

To help music fans personalize their listening experiences, Wintergreen Music offers entry points through curated categories: “Romantic at Heart,” for listeners who love love in all its musical expressions; “Soul-Seeker,” for fans who approach life with compassion, intention and a meditative mindset; “Intellectually Curious,” for folks who find lifelong learning satisfying; “Social Butterfly,” for outgoing types who yearn for the gatherings and connections of the traditional in-person Wintergreen Music Festival environment; and “Nature Lover,” for fans of hikes, woods and Nelson County’s majestic mountain views.

Of course, there are other ways to dive into last summer’s content; try choosing by series or specials events. Pick “Special Event: The Violin & The Voice” to listen to violinist, violist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman and soprano Arianna Zukerman, his daughter, discuss the joys of collaboration and family ties.