Stressbusters: Wintergreen Music's online festival content available

If you didn’t get the chance last summer to access Wintergreen Music’s first online gathering, more than 50 pre-recorded videos of performances, talks and special events have been made available for a short time at Wintergreen-Music.org. And if you have no idea where to start, let your festival-going personality be your guide.
To help music fans personalize their listening experiences, Wintergreen Music offers entry points through curated categories: “Romantic at Heart,” for listeners who love love in all its musical expressions; “Soul-Seeker,” for fans who approach life with compassion, intention and a meditative mindset; “Intellectually Curious,” for folks who find lifelong learning satisfying; “Social Butterfly,” for outgoing types who yearn for the gatherings and connections of the traditional in-person Wintergreen Music Festival environment; and “Nature Lover,” for fans of hikes, woods and Nelson County’s majestic mountain views.
Of course, there are other ways to dive into last summer’s content; try choosing by series or specials events. Pick “Special Event: The Violin & The Voice” to listen to violinist, violist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman and soprano Arianna Zukerman, his daughter, discuss the joys of collaboration and family ties.
Choose “Special Interest Sessions” for eight hourlong sessions designed for students; offerings range from “Mindfulness in the Practice Room” to “Overcoming Performance Anxiety.”
Musical interpretations of new ciders by Bold Rock’s cidermakers can be sampled in “Live at the Cidery with Bold Rock.” Not to be outdone, wine fans can savor “Veritas Wine & Music Tasting” with winemaker Emily Hodson and owner Andrew Hodson, which pairs wines with musical selections. Then there are the “You Don’t Say! Happy Hour” videos, which bring the fun of cocktail hour online.
Most materials won’t be around long, so be sure to register soon to see the videos. But if you registered last summer for a class or other during the festival, you still have access to curated playlists and educational resources connected to those selections.
Head to Wintergreen-Music.org for registration and details.