Stressbusters: Walk back in time for local Black music history lesson
A walk back in time to meet Black musicians from Charlottesville’s past will begin and end in Maplewood Cemetery.

When the Early Music Access Project leads The Black Fiddlers of Monticello Walking Tour on April 10 and 17, everything will focus on the Scott and Hemings families — the family members who gained fame as accomplished fiddlers, the sites on Main Street they once called home and the places where they performed, including Levy Opera House.

David McCormick, a violinist who serves as Early Music Access Project’s artistic director, will include a short outdoor performance of some of the fiddle tunes associated with the Hemings and Scott families.

McCormick, a 2020 Fellow of the International Center for Jefferson Studies, has been researching the Black musicians who made names for themselves in Charlottesville and across the country.

The tours will be offered at 2 and 4 p.m. April 10, with April 11 as the rain date, and 2 and 4 p.m. April 17, with April 18 as the rain date. A waiting list is available.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, and be sure to stay at least 6 feet away from other participants. The tour will include up to a mile of walking on surfaces that include grass, roadways and sidewalks. The tours will begin at the Scott family’s gravesite, which is near the Maple Street entrance to the cemetery.

Admission is $20; students pay $10. Free street parking is available. Get all the details at early musiccville.org.

