Stressbusters: Spend some quality class time with Taylor, Dolly and the Fab Four

The Front Porch is adding a little star power to its upcoming March Mini Session. Class offerings will include “Appreciating Taylor Swift with Molly Murphy,” “The Beatles for Piano with Charles Owens” and “Dolly with Molly (Songs of Dolly Parton).”

In “Dolly with Molly,” a four-week Zoom course that begins at 6:15 p.m. March 3, Murphy will lead teens and adults from beginners to advanced players through some of her own favorite Parton songs — and some of the students’ picks. The class is $104.

Murphy also will lead “Children’s Folk Songs” for ages 7 to 9. Marty Collin will lead beginning guitar students in another mini selection, and Eric Knutson will teach fingerstyle acoustic blues guitar.

If you’re still hoping that stardom will come your way someday, there’s even a virtual workshop to help you make the leap from well-meaning wannabe to actual performing musician.

Ivan Orr will lead the one-hour workshop at 11:15 a.m. March 6. It’s designed for music lovers who are new to performing and want to get off a good start with fellow band members.

In “I’ve Been Asked to Play a Gig. Now What?”, Orr will tackle the basics of rehearsing and preparing and show how the process can lead to better performances.