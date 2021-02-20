Stressbusters: Spend some quality class time with Taylor, Dolly and the Fab Four

The Front Porch is adding a little star power to its upcoming March Mini Session. Class offerings will include “Appreciating Taylor Swift with Molly Murphy,” “The Beatles for Piano with Charles Owens” and “Dolly with Molly (Songs of Dolly Parton).”
In “Dolly with Molly,” a four-week Zoom course that begins at 6:15 p.m. March 3, Murphy will lead teens and adults from beginners to advanced players through some of her own favorite Parton songs — and some of the students’ picks. The class is $104.
Murphy also will lead “Children’s Folk Songs” for ages 7 to 9. Marty Collin will lead beginning guitar students in another mini selection, and Eric Knutson will teach fingerstyle acoustic blues guitar.
If you’re still hoping that stardom will come your way someday, there’s even a virtual workshop to help you make the leap from well-meaning wannabe to actual performing musician.
Ivan Orr will lead the one-hour workshop at 11:15 a.m. March 6. It’s designed for music lovers who are new to performing and want to get off a good start with fellow band members.
In “I’ve Been Asked to Play a Gig. Now What?”, Orr will tackle the basics of rehearsing and preparing and show how the process can lead to better performances.
The workshop, open to teens and adults, is $20.
To sign up for classes, or simply get some more information, go to frontporchcville.org. That’s also where you’ll find technology tips to help you make solid connections and breeze through your online music lessons.
The Front Porch’s Save the Music Series of livestreamed concerts continues at 8 p.m. Wednesday with Catherine the Great and Amy Andrews.
Coming up next month will be performances by Karen Jonas on March 3, Gabe Robey and Mike Burriss in a Tony Rice tribute on March 10, the Bake Hunter Trio on March 17, Richelle Claiborne & Friends on March 24 and Saw Black on March 31.