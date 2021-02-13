Stressbusters: Songwriters' virtual retreat offers spiritual component

Macmillan said the event also can help satisfy “the deep need that a lot of people are feeling — and especially creatives — for connection.” Bouncing ideas off each other can offer “a really good way for people to connect,” she said.

The event is designed to help people ages 16 and older “connect with their creativity and each other.” The daily schedule begins with meditation, yoga and guided writing time, followed with afternoon sessions and workshops and evening music time.

Participants will learn yoga with Isabel Stearns and MaryAnn McIvor; recording at home with Marcela Rada; songwriting with Ted Coffey, Macmillan and Westwater; poetry with Erica Charis-Molling; and creative flow with Morgan Mitchell. There also will be a business panel with Tim Hall, Roya Hu and Luke Vose.

The virtual setting makes gathering easier, logistically and financially, while folks aren’t traveling much during the pandemic; it also removes such barriers as having to arrange lodging and meals.

“It’s a lot more accessible, and we can all connect,” Westwater said.

Both organizers said that the retreat can offer artists and musicians a welcome moment in the midst of pandemic tension and disrupted schedules to “bring back the joy” and let their guard down.