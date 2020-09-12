Stressbusters: Online Kid Pan Alley concert unites versatile musicians

Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music concert series continues at 7 p.m. Sunday with livestreamed music by Howard Levy, Mai Bloomfield and Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
Go to KidPanAlley.org/hconcert to reserve your spot in the Zoom living room, or watch on Facebook Live. Taking part in the Zoom presentation gives listeners opportunities to ask questions and interact with the musicians.
Levy, a two-time Grammy winner, is a founding member of the Flecktones and is known for his work with Trio Globo. He has performed and recorded with stars from a wide variety of genres, including Dolly Parton, Bobby McFerrin, Paul Simon, Kenny Loggins, Styx, Paquito D’Rivera, John Prine and Trapezoid, to name a few.
The renowned harmonica player also is a pianist and composer. He won the Joseph Jefferson Award for best original music for a play. He has appeared on hundreds of CDs over the years in genres including jazz, rock, pop, folk, world music, classical, Latin, country and blues.
Bloomfield is a singer, songwriter, cellist, guitarist and composer who is known for her work in the Jason Mraz Band and an award-winning solo career that has brought her songwriting awards from the Kerrville, Telluride and Rocky Mountain Folks festivals. She is the co-writer of Mraz’s 2014 album, “Yes!”, and his hit songs “Have It All” and “Look for the Good.” In addition to Mraz, she has collaborated with Sara Bareilles, Raining Jane, Willy Porter and Adam Cohen.
Reisler is founder and artistic director of Kid Pan Alley, which teaches young people to collaborate on songwriting. So far, he has helped more than 65,000 children write more than 2,700 songs. He also founded the bands Trapezoid, Paul Reisler & A Thousand Questions with Howard Levy, and Three Good Reasons. Reisler’s own songs have been recorded by many other artists, including Lisa Loeb, Sissy Spacek, John McCutcheon, Raul Malo, Corey Harris, Jesse Winchester and Darrell Scott. Vocalist Cheryl Toth will join him for Sunday’s concert.
Reisler and Levy met in the early 1980s while performing at the Winnipeg Folk Festival and have been friends and colleagues ever since.
The concert is free, but a virtual tip jar is available.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!