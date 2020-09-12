Stressbusters: Online Kid Pan Alley concert unites versatile musicians

Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music concert series continues at 7 p.m. Sunday with livestreamed music by Howard Levy, Mai Bloomfield and Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.

Go to KidPanAlley.org/hconcert to reserve your spot in the Zoom living room, or watch on Facebook Live. Taking part in the Zoom presentation gives listeners opportunities to ask questions and interact with the musicians.

Levy, a two-time Grammy winner, is a founding member of the Flecktones and is known for his work with Trio Globo. He has performed and recorded with stars from a wide variety of genres, including Dolly Parton, Bobby McFerrin, Paul Simon, Kenny Loggins, Styx, Paquito D’Rivera, John Prine and Trapezoid, to name a few.

The renowned harmonica player also is a pianist and composer. He won the Joseph Jefferson Award for best original music for a play. He has appeared on hundreds of CDs over the years in genres including jazz, rock, pop, folk, world music, classical, Latin, country and blues.