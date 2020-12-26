Stressbusters: It's not too late to hear Oratorio Society holiday music

If you missed being able to attend the Oratorio Society of Virginia’s annual “Christmas at the Paramount” concert during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not too late for one more holiday event.

Just head to oratoriosociety.org to see the Charlottesville choral ensemble’s first digital holiday performance of “Christmas at the Paramount” by clicking on the “View on YouTube” prompt.

Music Director Michael Slon and the singers can be seen in a compilation of performances of shorter songs and a longer work for chorus, orchestra and soloist. They also remembered how much audience members enjoy the sing-along portions of the annual holiday concert, so expect to sing as loud as you like at home.

To preserve the Paramount Theater feel, Slon recorded some spoken introductions at the Downtown Mall theater. Executive Director David Perry then went to work blending concert footage from previous concerts, photographs and Slon’s new introductions into a cohesive concert. To make it all happen on short notice, Perry took a crash course in Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. Slon added subtitles, credits and other materials.

The concert is free; donations to the ensemble may be made on the website. Head to oratoriosociety.org.

One more holiday treatSlon also leads University Singers at the University of Virginia. After the pandemic shuttered UVa’s annual Family Holiday Concerts this year, Slon and several others created a concert featuring previous performances by the UVa University Singers and the Charlottesville Symphony at UVa. Hear it at https://youtu.be/095NAUvUhfU. You also can check it out on the University Singers’ YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/universitysingers.

