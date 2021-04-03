Stressbusters: In-person music classes heading to The Front Porch's garden

For the first time in more than a year, The Front Porch will be offering some in-person music classes.

When the roots music school’s new spring season of classes starts April 12, several options will be offered outdoors in the garden. Look for “Beginner Guitar with Dan Sebring,” “Song as Self with Nan Macmillan,” “The Band Ensemble with Dan Sebring” and “Mandolin with Andy Thacker” to meet in socially distanced settings in the school’s garden.

“Old-Time Repertoire with Pete Vigour” also will meet in the garden, as will “Fiddle — Beginner I for Kids with Malia Furtado.”

Another outdoor offering, “Ukulele and Singing II for Kids Ages 7-9 with Devon Sproule,” is scheduled to take place outdoors at Fry’s Spring Beach Club, as weather permits.

Rain will move classes indoors, where physical distancing will be maintained.

Not ready to consider attending in person yet? Most classes in the new season still will be presented via Zoom. Private lessons also remain available.

Masks are required, and students will use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Learn more at frontporchcville.org.

