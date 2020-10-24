Stressbusters: 'Boograss' jam sets Halloween weekend to music at Graves' Mountain

Bluegrass — make that “boograss” — is coming back to Graves’ Mountain Farm and Lodges as part of a busy Halloween weekend of outdoor music and festivities.
The venue’s pop-up bluegrass jam event, outdoors at the primitive campground, is set for Friday and Saturday. Musicians, listeners and students are welcome to gather at safe distances and dive into their favorite tunes.
Bring your instruments and a camp chair to join the jam. Be sure to wear your masks; in keeping with the season, scary masks are preferred.
Guests can fuel up for Saturday’s full schedule of Halloween festivities with a big family-style breakfast that’s available from 8 to 10 a.m.
Children can enjoy a variety of activities Saturday on the farm, including feeding chickens and gathering eggs at 9 a.m. and walking the pigs, feeding and playing with the goats and meeting BB the calf at 9:45 a.m.
At 11 a.m., Jenn and Daniel Mintz of In True Nature will lead a nature walk and talk that’ll focus on the ways in which nature gets ready for the winter months. Meet at the porch at the Main Lodge. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the lecture will take place by the fireside.
Lunch, served from noon to 2 p.m. in the Farm Restaurant, includes pulled pork and chicken smoked barbecue, plus pumpkin pie. Make reservations ahead of time at (540) 923-4231, and don’t forget that Halloween costumes are welcome.
Horse Show and Tell starts at 1:30 p.m. in the farmyard, and it’s followed by the venue’s first Graves’ Earthquest Flying Birds of Prey Show. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to settle in at the lodge-side lawn amphitheater and learn about majestic raptors and other birds. Ages 8 and older pay $7; it’s free for younger children.
The BooGrass Jammers will lead an informal costume walk in the campground starting at 4:30 p.m., which will be followed at 5 p.m. by a Boograss Bluegrass concert by Smokin’ Trout on the porch.
Sign up ahead of time if you’d like to take part in the Trunk-n-Treat festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. at Graves’ Market; that will give organizers time to set up the site for proper social distancing. It’ll be followed by a smoked barbecue dinner from 6 to 8 p.m.; make reservations at (540) 923-4231 to dine on chicken, ribs, brisket, vegetarian lasagna and more.
Check out the Haunted Apple Shed from 7 to 11 p.m. It’s $10 for ages 11 and older; younger children get in for free. And if you prefer a more relaxing kind of Halloween evening, join the yoga nidra session at 7 p.m. at the Pavilion. Bring $15 and your yoga mat, or a sleeping bag if you’d prefer.
The evening ends with socially distanced stories and s’mores around the firepit at the Main Lodge from 7 to 11 p.m.
There’s no admission charge. Camping is available for $10 per night. Learn more at gravesmountain.com/halloween/ or dial (303) 877-9659.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at jsathe@dailyprogress.com
