Stressbusters: 'Boograss' jam sets Halloween weekend to music at Graves' Mountain

Horse Show and Tell starts at 1:30 p.m. in the farmyard, and it’s followed by the venue’s first Graves’ Earthquest Flying Birds of Prey Show. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to settle in at the lodge-side lawn amphitheater and learn about majestic raptors and other birds. Ages 8 and older pay $7; it’s free for younger children.

The BooGrass Jammers will lead an informal costume walk in the campground starting at 4:30 p.m., which will be followed at 5 p.m. by a Boograss Bluegrass concert by Smokin’ Trout on the porch.

Sign up ahead of time if you’d like to take part in the Trunk-n-Treat festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. at Graves’ Market; that will give organizers time to set up the site for proper social distancing. It’ll be followed by a smoked barbecue dinner from 6 to 8 p.m.; make reservations at (540) 923-4231 to dine on chicken, ribs, brisket, vegetarian lasagna and more.

Check out the Haunted Apple Shed from 7 to 11 p.m. It’s $10 for ages 11 and older; younger children get in for free. And if you prefer a more relaxing kind of Halloween evening, join the yoga nidra session at 7 p.m. at the Pavilion. Bring $15 and your yoga mat, or a sleeping bag if you’d prefer.

The evening ends with socially distanced stories and s’mores around the firepit at the Main Lodge from 7 to 11 p.m.

There’s no admission charge. Camping is available for $10 per night. Learn more at gravesmountain.com/halloween/ or dial (303) 877-9659.

Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress.

