Stray Fossa's new album draws on talent and trust

Will Evans also served as producer, and his brother credits his meticulous work ethic for keeping the quality consistently high. Serving the song remained at the heart of every choice.

"Will kept saying, 'We'll do whatever the song tells us to do.' I can't tell you how many times we heard that while we were recording," Nick Evans said.

All three musicians write. One member often will bring a chorus and some verses to to the group, and everyone contributes to shaping the resulting song.

"Usually, we do try to flesh it out together," Evans said.

Although the process is "definitely collaborative, it doesn't always work," Evans said with a chuckle. "We have some veto power."

Another advantage of sharing a home is the inevitable moment when a moment of musical tinkering or experimentation in one member's room is overheard by the others.

"A lot of times, it comes out of a bedroom project we're working on late at night," Evans said. It's not uncommon for one member to ask, "What was that I heard at 2 in the morning?" he said.