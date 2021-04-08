Stray Fossa's new album draws on talent and trust

For the members of Charlottesville-based Stray Fossa, there's no need to choose between analog and digital. Both approaches can bring color and texture to songs in an organic way, and the fun part is finding out how.
"With You For Ever," the band's first full-length album, is being released Friday; it includes the singles "How Come?", "Orange Days," "Best Kind of Moment" and "Diving Line." The process of writing and recording in the trio's home studio during pandemic isolation gave the musicians the time and freedom to focus on the potential of each specific song.
"It's important to allow room for imperfections," Nick Evans said. "It's fun to try to push that to its limits and get that as crisp and poppy as possible."
The trio's music "has a warm kind of haze to it that we intentionally go for," he said. What Evans calls "analog warmth" offers just the right complement to the snappy precision digital can bring.
Brothers Nick Evans and Will Evans and childhood friend Zach Blount share a home, which made recording during the pandemic easier.
"We were really lucky," Nick Evans said. "We all live together, and our studio is in our home — in our attic. We were socially distanced for a while there, just making our own music. We started recording in April and May of last year."
Will Evans also served as producer, and his brother credits his meticulous work ethic for keeping the quality consistently high. Serving the song remained at the heart of every choice.
"Will kept saying, 'We'll do whatever the song tells us to do.' I can't tell you how many times we heard that while we were recording," Nick Evans said.
All three musicians write. One member often will bring a chorus and some verses to to the group, and everyone contributes to shaping the resulting song.
"Usually, we do try to flesh it out together," Evans said.
Although the process is "definitely collaborative, it doesn't always work," Evans said with a chuckle. "We have some veto power."
Another advantage of sharing a home is the inevitable moment when a moment of musical tinkering or experimentation in one member's room is overheard by the others.
"A lot of times, it comes out of a bedroom project we're working on late at night," Evans said. It's not uncommon for one member to ask, "What was that I heard at 2 in the morning?" he said.
The tracks on "With You For Ever" cover a lot of thematic ground, covering sentiments from isolation to interdependence. The album creation process allowed time for "bits and pieces and strands and things" to get developed into full songs during lockdown.
"Called Away Again," Evans said, "is an older song. We dusted it off again. It's much slower than the rest of the record, so it's a bit of a departure."
The cover art comes from "Oil in the Water," a 2014 painting by Los Angeles-based artist Chynum Lambert. "He has worked with some other artists we adore," Evans said.