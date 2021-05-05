Storied past, hope for the future lead Travis Tritt back to the studio

“I like some of the new country music, but one of the things that I really miss is the stories,” he said. “Traditionally, country music has told some of the greatest stories of any genre out there. In the past 10 or 15 years, it’s gotten more and more away from that, and it seems to be more about having a good beat and be uptempo and something that they can experience in a live setting that gets fired up and dancing the whole time. That’s all good, too, but life is not always upbeat and positive. … For country music to be what it’s always been, which is reflective of the people that are listening to it, every now and then you have to do something that just reaches out and touches people — grabs them by the heart and does not let go.”