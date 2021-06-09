Sonic textures help Turner Cody uncover a heartfelt new sound

“For most of my career,” he continued. “I was in indie-folk. That’s kind of what I thought my music was, but [the current sound] is not what I was ever doing. There was a lot more going on in this new world of indie-country, a new energy there, where people like Townes [Van Zandt] or Kristofferson were still really important. That tradition of storytelling, of working with words — I think Townes saw himself as a poet. He was working with language. He found his own voice.”

Cody said that “it’s hard to aspire to be someone like Bob Dylan, who comes from another universe … but Townes is flesh and blood.” He noted that young baseball players don’t pick up a bat hoping to be Mickey Mantle, but an athlete who “gets there through the efforts of his own will … and not only to make it but to become a Hall of Famer.” (After some consideration, Cody deems his own suggestion of Derek Jeter as the Townes Van Zandt of baseball as “terrible.”)

Hits aside, Cody’s found his groove, musically and culturally, in the Midwest and writing his kind of songs.

“Whatever the indie rock cool is, I could never pull it off. I kind of felt like an outsider.”