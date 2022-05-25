Sonic explorations during pandemic fueled creativity for The War on Drugs

“Gotta give the moms something to cut out of the paper,” said Adam Granduciel, frontman of The War on Drugs. “We’re an analog band. There are still people that like to clip out news clippings and send them around.”

The songwriter, singer and guitarist laughed as he thought about living in an analog world, but he was sincere in the point that prompted the thought. He claims that bandmate Dave Hartley, a James Madison University graduate, “is the greatest living rock ‘n’ roll bass player in the world. All he learned he learned from making music in downtown Frederick, Maryland.”

The conversation might have taken a lighthearted turn, but after about 15 years of serious work, the band has provided its mothers with more than enough newspaper clippings. Most recently, the group followed up its Grammy Award-winning “A Deeper Understanding” with “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” an album that let the musicians loosen up without sacrificing any of their notable attention to detail.

The album continues the band’s development, but it came about, like many albums of this era, in an unusual manner, taking several years and working out in part through pandemic isolation.

“The first six months of the pandemic, [producer/engineer] Shawn [Everett] and I tried to do some stuff remotely. It wasn’t really working, but I was able to send ProTools sessions to my bandmates,” Granduciel explained.

“I had a home studio, so I was able to work every day at home, even if it was just running stuff through equipment to get new sounds or explore sonic palette stuff.”

With everything “in a constant state of flux,” he could send ideas to the other band members, who could try out their new ideas. The songs took on new forms during the remote work, and ultimately became something new in the final five months of creating the record.

“Once we were together in person, we had missed that one-on-one interaction so much that our brains just exploded with creativity,” Granduciel said.

Although developing the songs remotely took longer, giving everyone time to explore ideas in their own home studios “got much better results” than they might have if they had just “convened in Los Angeles for a week.”

The War on Drugs had often worked with a process in which the full band would help finish the ideas that Granduciel brought, but “this material just lent itself to a bigger collaboration ... a different way of working than ‘Lost in the Dream.’”

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore” noticeably benefited from the process. Granduciel sent the song in a very early form to multi-instrumentalist Robbie Bennett. Bennett then came up with “the guitar hook [that] changed the whole song.”

While the band might have been physically separated throughout much of this process, they made sure to stay connected not just artistically, but also personally.

“We stay in touch constantly on Zoom and texts,” said Granduciel, noting that the band members didn’t all see each other until July 2021, when they started “rehearsing the record.”

Granduciel added, “We have a very close relationship. We stay very much in touch with each other, just as friends.”

Hartley is “very integral to the record process,” so even though he wasn’t working in Los Angeles with Granduciel and Everett, it’s “like he was in the room.”

When they got together after a year and a half apart, “it’s as if no time passed.”

“Having that and not feeling like we had drifted into new lives and new priorities is a testament to the friendship we have and an important part of our band,” Granduciel said. “We’re pretty easygoing as a group of people.”

Thinking about going on tour and “trying to deliver to people every night,” Granduciel believes “the key ingredient is to be able to co-exist as friends and not have much drama. That is quintessential to our group.”

On tour, the band has to find ways to take its complex studio sounds on the road. In this case, when the band reunited in July 2021, the musicians had never played the songs before. Over weeks of rehearsals, the music “evolves.”

“We have a sonic palette on stage that we don’t necessarily record with,” Graduciel said, “but it works.”

By the time the band hit the stage this past January, they were “really rehearsed.”

“We have a lot of things happening on that stage that inform how we are interpreting these songs,” he continued. “It’s exciting. It’s work. It’s not like we plug into an amp and go into a studio and do it live. We have to have certain level of humility to just let it happen and not be attached to what was there before or who played this or who did that. It’s just: what’s the essence of the song? It’s been really enjoyable to get to the heart of it all.”

Between this album and its predecessor, Granduciel became a father, which impacted his work in a variety of ways.

“Realistically, just from schedules, you’re not working 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. anymore,” he said. “You have more respectable hours to help your partner.”

The added familial obligations and limited time can heighten recording focus as you realize you need to “maximize every moment in the studio.”

“I’d be in there every day tinkering with synths or gear, and he was always in there with me, messing around ... twisting knobs,” Graduciel said. “It kind of made you remember that sonic exploration should be fun.”

Playing in a studio with a 1-year-old can lead to a fundamental truth about making music: “There should be a great amount of wonder in all of it.”