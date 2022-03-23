Solo collection gives Zachary Williams a chance to branch out

“I’ve never driven across the whole country by myself,” said songwriter Zachary Williams. “It was beautiful. I saw a white wolf on the side of the highway.”

The new experience follows the release of “Dirty Camaro,” Williams’ first solo album since the start of acclaimed Americana act The Lone Bellow. With this album he pulls off a variety of sounds, mixing country, pop, rock, and even some gospel.

Williams’ thoughts of doing a solo album began around five years ago, after he had the chance to talk to one of his heroes, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, about the solo work James had recently done.

As he tells it: “I asked, ‘Is the band not mad at you that you did that?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, no, man. Art should be free-flowing.’ He also talked about how if you can make yourself another outlet, sometimes it helps both outlets instead of just pressuring every song into one entity. After I wrapped my head around that, I really wanted to do it.”

Putting these songs out on his own made sense, because he felt like they “didn’t really fit with what I like to do with The Lone Bellow.” Some of these tracks are story songs and lack a chorus, and the instrumentation wouldn’t fit the group’s typical approach.

“I wanted to do something almost like Meat Loaf meets Little Feat,” Williams said.

When he presented the idea to friend Robert Ellis, he immediately got the idea (unlikely as that may be). Ellis produced and played piano and guitar, joined by White Denim’s Josh Block on the drums and production duties.

While the album covers new territory in many ways, it also connects with some of Williams’ earliest performances — back to when he was playing solo shows around New York City. He actually cut an album then, 2009’s “Story Time,” that’s “buried in the internet” (which deserves an uncovering).

“It was very heavily driven story songs,” he explained. “This album is that, as well. It was just fun going back to that way of thinking and that way of writing.”

Williams didn’t plan out the specifics, but he followed his instincts.

“I was just going with my gut really,” he said. “I didn’t have a clear, perfect thought to it. I knew if I recorded these songs, that it would help me write the next Lone Bellow record. I needed to make it.”

Williams also wanted to do material where he could have guest singers, which he couldn’t do with The Lone Bellow since “the kitchen’s already pretty full, vocally.” With this album, he had the chance to work with artists like Anderson East, John Paul White and Ashley Monroe, who appears on “Her Picture.”

“We wrote that song together,” he said, “and the second we wrote, it I said, ‘I have to record this song with you.’ And I thought it was fun blurring the lines. I was singing from a woman’s perspective in a sad love ballad and then she comes on, as well.”

Another standout track, “Anything,” speaks to his relationship with his wife, Stacy, dating back to their youth. Williams wrote it in London years ago as a “stream-of-consciousness kind of writing” and describes it as his “first straight-up love song.”

“My wife’s a funny lady,” he said. “She’s not a terribly emotional person. She was like, ‘It’s good. You should record it.’”

He returns to domestic thoughts with “Losing You,” which he wrote when his daughter was a baby about “the path of a child growing up.” As his daughter reaches her teenage years, the feeling of the song can change for a parent.

It may not be traditional rock ‘n’ roll, but, as Williams says, “I think for years now people want authenticity in songwriting. Nobody wants to play a caricature of themselves.”

The album closes with “Road over That Mountain,” an inspiring call to hope that he started writing after someone in the tour van driving over the Continental Divide asked, “Can you believe there’s a road over that mountain?”

Williams liked the “gospel tinge” in it, and he brought in the Settles Connection to sing with him. Miss Odessa Settles, a nurse at Vanderbilt, wanted to be sure they recorded safely, so everyone set up in an old church. Williams sat in the center and the Settles Connection circled around him as they sang, which was a “beautiful” moment and “an honor” for Williams.

As he heads back on tour, Williams gets to share those sorts of experiences.

“It’s a heavy time for humanity,” he said. “I’m really grateful to be part of the music community, and to have the honor of hosting nights where people can come and sit in whatever feelings they have … whether it’s joy or exhaustion or pain. That’s probably my favorite part of being a musician.”