Seventh album finds Amanda Shires exploring the universal and personal

Amanda Shires was 10 when she first saw the worn violin that would change her life.

“I was in a pawn shop with my dad, and I saw it. I’d like to think there was some sort of angelic light beaming off of it,” she said with a fond chuckle.

The native Texan begged her father to buy the forlorn fiddle. He said he would — if she promised to follow through and learn how to play it.

She did. “I got it home and I popped all the strings off of it,” Shires said. Her mother soon helped her sign up for orchestra at school and pursue a scholarship for violin lessons to help direct all that drive.

Three decades, seven albums and a Grammy Award later, Shires has kept her promise to her parents. That treasured bargain fiddle is gone now, lost in a rare Texas flood, but its owner became not only an accomplished violinist, but also a respected singer and songwriter with a master of fine arts degree in poetry, a knack for uniting the languages of notes and words and a sense of responsibility for expressing the inexpressible.

Audience members at the Jefferson Theater on Saturday evening will hear Shires share music from her seventh album, “Take It Like a Man,” on ATO Records. One of the guests on that album is Maren Morris, with whom Shires, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby formed the country supergroup The Highwomen; another is guitarist Jason Isbell, Shires’ husband.

Shires valued her time in school orchestra, absorbing the importance of tone, group dynamics, proper injury-preventing posture and the ability to learn from anyone. “Learn at an early age which people play better than you,” she said.

A perceptive teacher who noticed that Shires’ focus was slipping during a lesson made a change that set the young instrumentalist on an exciting new path.

“My teacher noticed I was getting bored with some passages,” she said. So her teacher showed her some time-honored fiddle tunes he was transcribing for Frankie McCourter, who played fiddle for the Texas Playboys.

Before long, instead of relying on sheet music and conductors, Shires was learning vintage tunes “the old-fashioned way,” as passed along from fiddler to fiddler. She began studying with McCourter; at 15, she was invited to join the band.

Shire’s new tour, which kicked off Sept. 6 at Grey Eagle in in Asheville, North Carolina, offers a musical glimpse at how those journeys have shaped her as a musician, activist, poet and person. Written and recorded during pandemic lockdown time, “Take It Like a Man” takes a deeply personal look at marriage, motherhood and perseverance during a hectic moment in history.

Her marriage to Isbell brings a valued collaboration to life and music. “I’m very grateful every day,” Shires said, for the chance to get things “as close to right as you’re going to get.”

“We know we’re happiest when we’re playing our music,” Shires said. “We bonded over writing and writing songs in the first place when we first started seeing each other.”

Sometimes, Shires and Isbell write together. At other times, one might come up with a musical sentiment or a speaker’s point of view that makes more sense coming from the other.

Songwriting itself can’t be expected to solve the world’s problems, but it certainly can bring perspective, clarity and comfort when such qualities can seem hard to find. Finding something to share in music — what Shires calls “a universal first language” — can help people make space to listen to each other.

“I think that, as long as the world has been spinning, generations have been finding a way,” Shires said. “I don’t know that those things inspire the writing; you do that to explain the world to yourself. Those of us that write and care, we use our talents to make it better. I think we have a responsibility.”

Shires’ and Isbell’s daughter, who just turned 7, enjoys her kazoo and her karaoke machine. It’s not clear yet whether she’ll follow her parents into music, but one thing is clear: Shires said it’ll be her own discovery if she does.

“She talks about it, and it’s not a thing I want to bring to her,” Shires said. Shires carves out half an hour or more every day for working on her music, whether it’s finding the exact words for a poem in progress, picking up her ukulele or guitar after a fruitful writing session or the occasional luxury of “hours in the room with my instruments.”

From her own teaching experiences, Shires said, “the ones that did choose it loved it forever.” If her daughter ends up having a shining pawn-shop experience someday meeting an instrument for the ages, that’ll be her experience, and hers alone.