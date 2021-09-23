Scuffletown show to raise funds for ovarian cancer research

Scuffletown will perform in a benefit show from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chisholm Vineyards to raise money for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and the concert offers music fans an opportunity to support a research fund named for Marty Whitlow, an Albemarle County teacher who died of ovarian cancer in 2014. She was the wife of Scuffletown multi-instrumentalist John Whitlow, who will be performing on harmonica, flute and accordion. Joining him in Scuffletown is Marc Carraway on guitar and vocals.

The duo, which has performed together for 25 years and toured extensively regionally and internationally, is teaming up with Chisholm Vineyards for the event.

Since Marty Whitlow's death, a dedicated group of her friends has raised more than $430,000 to help support ovarian cancer research at the University of Virginia's Women's Cancer Center. Whitlow called the group Team Teal in recognition of teal being used as the color for ovarian cancer

The 106 Street Food food truck will be there.

Donations will be accepted at the door. Chisholm Vineyards is at 1135 Clan Chisholm Lane in Earlysville. Listeners who cannot attend but would like to donate can go to http://get-involved.uvahealth.com/goto/ovariansept. To learn more about the event, go to chisholmvineyards.com.