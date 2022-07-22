Scuffletown birthday bash raises funds for local ovarian cancer research

This weekend, a local acoustic music duo will be using one happy milestone to reach for another.

Scuffletown will be performing from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chisholm Vineyards in Earlysville. The duo, which is marking its 25th year together, includes Marc Carraway on guitar and vocals and John Whitlow on harmonica, accordion and flute.

The concert, “Johnny’s 70th Birthday Fundraiser Celebration,” will gather donations for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at the University of Virginia Cancer Center — with hopes of pushing the total raised over the past 12 years past the $500,000 mark.

“It’s my 70th birthday, and a lot of friends and fans were asking, ‘What are you going to do?’” Whitlow said. Supporting the fund created in honor of Whitlow’s wife, Marty Whitlow — a veteran Albemarle County teacher who devoted her energy and organizational talents to the search for better early detection after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009 — was a natural choice, because it helps local people make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Team Teal, the crew of family members and friends Marty Whitlow recruited to join her on her quest, joined forces with the local music community to launch the Dance for Life series, the Jingle Jam and other events to raise donations for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at UVa Cancer Center. The campaign to fund research into early detection of ovarian cancer kept going strong after her death in 2014, and the power of the hometown fundraising became clear earlier this year.

Dr. Chip Landen, associate professor of gynecologic oncology, directs the fund. He received an ROI grant of $2.2 million from the National Institutes of Health earlier this year, in part because the Whitlow Fund made it possible to conduct the preliminary studies and collect the data he needed to illustrate the potential of his research.

The local funding gives the research team room to explore promising directions as they emerge. “We allow him to do whatever he needs to do in the lab,” John Whitlow said of the fund’s impact. “We’re really proud of it.”

Whitlow said Chisholm Vineyards is an ideal spot for Sunday’s revels.

“It’s a beautiful setting — really conducive to the music we play — and the sense of community there is so strong,” Whitlow said. “Marty actually taught in that community for 20 years. Our kids went to school there. It has a special place in my heart. It’s kind of my home base in Albemarle County.”

The high-energy acoustic music on tap for Sunday’s show draws on the singing, songwriting and instrumental talents of Carraway, who has spent a quarter of a century at the mic with John Whitlow in concert halls, barns, marinas and countless other performance spaces. Whitlow praised his friend’s endless versatility.

“The thing I love about playing with him is he has the widest range of every genre I’ve ever heard in a singer-songwriter,” Whitlow said. “We’ll get into our usual Scuffle stuff.”

Donations will be accepted for the Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at UVa Cancer Center. Popitos Pizza food truck will be there. For details, go to scuffletownmusic.com.