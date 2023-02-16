Breabach, a contemporary folk group from Scotland, is coming to Charlottesville. The Blue Ridge Irish Music School and WTJU 91.1 FM will present the band at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Potter's Craft Cider.

The Glasgow, Scotland-based act draws on deep roots in Highland and Island musical traditions and has played everywhere from Sydney Opera House to New York's Central Park.

Members include Megan Henderson on fiddle, vocals and step dance; James Lindsay on double bass and vocals; Calum MacCrimmon on bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki and vocals; Conal McDonagh on bagpipes, whistle and vocals; and Ewan Robertson on guitar, vocals and cajon.

Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 in advance. For ticketa and details, go to brimstunes.org.