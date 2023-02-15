Three Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters will be in the spotlight on Saturday evening at the Paramount Theater. But to Sarah Jarosz, taking the stage with Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn feels more like spending time with friends.

“We’re all on stage at the same time,” Jarosz said. “It’s much different from most songwriter-in-the-round shows. We’re actually collaborating with each other.”

Jarosz said the three musicians first performed together in 2021, and they’ve been looking for the right time to recapture the musical chemistry. “Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert,” which began Jan. 20 at Arizona Musicfest in Scottsdale, Arizona, brings them back to a fulfilling place.

“For me, it’s very full circle, because I grew up listening to Shawn and Marc,” Jarosz said. She added that she never heard Cohn in concert growing up, but she attended several of Colvin’s concerts.

“Even before I was around, my parents would go hear her,” Jarosz said.

Another advantage to the combination is that each musician brings instrumental prowess to the mix. Colvin is known for a trademark fingerpicking style on the guitar that adds nuance and depth. Cohn’s piano playing is centering, at once forceful and gentle, and he adds guitar on some songs. Jarosz is at home on mandolin, octave mandolin guitar and banjo. Together, they’ve got the sounds to suit each song, and plenty of tools in a shared palette for shading and texture.

“I’m mostly playing my octave mandolin,” adding mandolin and guitar on others, Jarosz said. “We’re playing different combinations [of instruments], and harmony singing.”

They start with “the person whose song it is, and the instrument,” and then bring in additional instruments and vocal harmonies to serve the song.

There is plenty of solid material to choose from — about three decades’ worth, in fact.

Colvin captured listeners’ hearts — and a Grammy for best contemporary folk album — in 1989 with “Steady On.” Her 1997 hit “Sunny Came Home” picked up two more Grammys, honored as record of the year and song of the year.

Cohn’s breakthrough ballad was 1991’s “Walking in Memphis,” which helped secure Grammy honors as best new artist. He spent a decade away from music before his 2007 album “Join the People.” Along the way, he collaborated with artists from all kinds of musical backgrounds, including Bonnie Raitt, Graham Nash, Patty Griffin. David Crosby, James Taylor and Blind Boys of Alabama.

Jarosz, who released her first full-length album, “Song Up in Her Head,” at age 18, was a four-time Grammy winner by age 30. She’s no stranger to collaboration, either; Jarosz teamed up with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan in the Grammy-winning folk trio I’m With Her. She composed her “Blue Heron Suite” after being named the second-ever recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.

Jarosz said Saturday’s show will give audience members a sense of how much the musicians are relishing the chance to share music with them, and with one another.

“Something special about this show is how much space there is,” she said. An advantage has been having room for “just listening to each other.”

Playing each other’s songs has been an organic progress.

“We kind of stumbled into the right order right away,” Jarosz said. “It has been a pretty fulfilling show to put together.”

Audience members will hear songs from each musician’s solo catalog, plus collaborations among the artists on stage in the moment. And so far on the tour, listeners have been supportive.

“Compared to Shawn and Marc, I’m a newcomer,” said Jarosz. “It has honestly felt so balanced. All of our fans are out there and represented — and cheering when we start a song. The audiences have been warm, and amazing.”

“It’s so nice to have so many shows,” Jarosz said. “We’ve kind of hit our stride — and found ways to lift each other up.”

She said there’s a treat to listen for in Colvin’s contributions. “Shawn is playing a brand new song,” she said.

Jarosz, who said she has “fond memories” of playing in Charlottesville, said she has been in the studio of late working on a new album.

“I look forward to having new music out there, probably later this year,” Jarosz said.

“Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert” will wind up March 4 at Colonial Theatre in Keene, New Hampshire.

Tickets to Saturday’s concert are $68.50, $53.50 and $38.50. Get them in person at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, online at theparamount.net or by phone at (434) 979-1333. Wearing a mask indoors for the concert is optional.