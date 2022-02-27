Sammy Rae & The Friends keeping bonds tight during transition

The venues are getting larger for Sammy Rae & The Friends these days. So are the audiences — and the expectations. But one important facet of band life hasn’t changed.

Connecticut-reared singer-songwriter Rae and her bandmates haven’t lost sight of how important it is to check in with each other. Rae said they’re committed to sharing honest, in-the-moment reactions when asked, “How’s everybody’s soul doing?”

“We are a family, for sure,” Rae said. “We are friends, first and foremost. We’re very consistent on checking in with each other.

“Things are changing all the time on the road. We’re in much bigger rooms and playing for bigger audiences. We were very comfortable where we were — and then we were going to bigger rooms.”

Rae and her musical friends will be at the Jefferson Theater on Tuesday evening to share their vibrant blend of classic rock, folk and funk. Erin & The Wildfire also is on the bill.

It’s a rewarding time for The Friends, but one that’s being approached mindfully. At a moment when opportunities are opening up and more listeners are savoring their music, the musicians are making a heartfelt effort to look after each other. Longtime fans who’ve enjoyed the sense of community that the Friends sustain with their listeners won’t be surprised to learn that these Friends actually are, well, friends.

“Community really is a big part of our project,” Rae said. “We’ve felt a big responsibility to our audience.”

When the pandemic put the brakes on live performances, Rae and the band still stayed in close contact with their listeners.

“We are reaching for that sense of community,” Rae said. “We did a lot of livestreams. We did a lot of Q&A moments, and being present on our socials. We were able to release music during the pandemic.”

Rae said having that maintaining community with fans — and a strong feeling of support from them — gave the band a welcome boost in confidence at just the right time to keep moving forward during the pandemic.

“It’s really freeing. They’re so happy for everything we make,” Rae said. “We’ve met our audience, and we know what they like.”

Listening to each other pays off for The Friends not only at check-in time, but also on stage.

Writing on the road isn’t always easy, but “it’s easy to be inspired,” Rae said. Fresh experiences often influence songcraft for a writer who’s constantly squirreling away fragments of lyrics as they come to her, and the nightly practice of taking the stage together and listening to each other’s contributions helps carve out a safe space for serendipity. It’s not unusual for one of the musicians to introduce an inspired passage during a performance that’ll lead the others to lock eyes and nod.

“As individuals, we leave a lot of room for solos,” Rae said. “I can’t tell you how many times a melody was inspired by someone’s solo.”

“We’re also constantly aware of the audience, and what works — and doesn’t.”

All that hard work is paying off in larger live audiences in concert venues and at festivals — and healthy virtual audiences through more than 20 million streams on Spotify. The Friends are involved in a variety of individual musical projects, but members realize that this one has potential to be special. Rae said. No wonder, then, that investing in each other’s well being is a valuable aspect of their journey together.

“There are only six of us, but there are six people. We’re all going through this transition together,” Rae said. “It grew so fast, and we recognize the longevity of us.”

