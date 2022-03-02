'Sacred Music of Monticello' shares world premieres and surprises

Many people know that Thomas Jefferson physically took apart and rearranged several Bibles to create a New Testament that rang true for him. Not many are aware that some well-known compositions in the third president’s cherished music library also resonate differently than expected.

Audience members attending Early Music Access Project’s “Sacred Music of Monticello” concert on Sunday evening at Christ Episcopal Church will hear a version of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s famous “Stabat Mater” from Jefferson’s music collection that replaces the traditional Latin text with lines from an English poem — “The Dying Christian to His Soul” by Alexander Pope.

“We may be giving a modern premiere of the English-language version,” said violinist David McCormick, artistic director of Early Music Access Project. “I’ve only ever seen it here. It has the death theme, but it leaves the Virgin Mary out entirely.

“I think this English version looks like it’s intended for the parlor. It’s certainly the kind of thing that’s doable in the Monticello parlor. You wouldn’t have played this version in church.”

The instrumentalists of Early Music Access Project will be teaming up with soprano Brianna Robinson, countertenor Patrick Dailey and baritone James Dargan to present Sunday’s concert.

Dargan has written several new spiritual arrangements that will make their world premieres here, giving audience members an opportunity to hear the fruits of some musical detective work.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that spirituals were sung at Monticello, but no one wrote them down,” said McCormick, who has been researching Monticello’s fiddle music and musicians. “There’s no record of a [specific] spiritual being sung at Monticello. I did some research into what was traditionally popular here, and it has been interesting to reverse engineer it a bit.”

McCormick started by tracking down some spirituals that were sung and loved in the Charlottesville area at a slightly later point in the 19th century. Mount Zion Baptist Church’s records offered some clues to popular choices, and a memoir by Philena Carkin, a teacher from Boston who came to Charlottesville in 1866 to teach Black students at the Jefferson School, specifically mentions “Roll, Jordan, Roll” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” as local favorites.

Some early Jefferson School students went on to attend Fisk University and sing with the celebrated Fisk Jubilee Singers, who toured extensively and performed spirituals for Queen Victoria, McCormick said.

“As a Charlottesville native, it has been really cool to put some of these pieces together,” McCormick said. “What’s interesting here is that the composer has created modern arrangements of these spirituals, and [listeners] are going to hear them through a modern lens using older instruments and old techniques.”

The arrangements will sound fresh to listeners who are accustomed to hearing a formal approach, often using more of a bel canto delivery. Spirituals “went through an almost operatic filter at one time” that influenced the way we hear them now, McCormick said.

He is delighted to be able to share at last a program that originally was scheduled for May 2020 — and to be offering a choice of live performance or livestream to suit different comfort levels during the enduring pandemic.

“A two-year break from performing gave me a break for research that I ordinarily would not have had,” McCormick said. “I definitely want folks to know that we’re trying to reduce barriers to enter, so we have live and livestream. We’re really thrilled, two years later, to really put it on.”

To help lower another barrier, audience members are encouraged to buy $10 tickets to the concert if the $25 general admission price is too steep.

