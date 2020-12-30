Rufus Wainwright Q&A on projects, parents and coming out

A: There was a lot more I could say about my mother that was brutally honest because she passed away 10 years ago, and then certainly about my coming out. I was quite young when that occurred — about 13. Both of my parents got failing grades. That’s something I feel very comfortable talking about and expressing because there are other kids going through a similar situation, and I can help those younger people who are having trouble in their families. Things have gotten better, but it was a rollercoaster. And with my dad, I have to be a little more careful, because he’s still with us and we have a very good relationship.

A: When I was about 13, she found a gay magazine in my room. This was in the late ‘80s, when AIDS was decimating the gay male population. So it was a heavy time. I walked in and she had a Scotch in one hand and a cigarette in the other. And she immediately, without me saying anything, just said, “Rufus, don’t tell me something I don’t want to hear.” And we kind of left it at that. I was like, “No, I’m not gay.” She was like, “OK, good.” And she actually said she would have thrown me out at that point. Several people were a little shocked at hearing that my mother did that and saddened because they all knew her. She was a wonderful woman and she was very brilliant. I mean, a real genius. But I feel it’s important to say it anyway, because the kids go through that. Look, I ended up making up with her, and we reconciled.