Robert Finley makes the most of three lucky days to record 'Sharecropper's Son'

Now a recording artist and “America’s Got Talent” sensation in his 60s, soul singer Robert Finley made his best move when he was around 10 years old.
“My dad gave me $20 to buy some shoes,” he said, “but they had a guitar for $19.95.”
Finley “didn’t know anything about taxes” before that, so he left the store empty-handed before the woman working at the store came and told him she’d pay the taxes. Finley accepted, and then stood there until he explained that he wanted the nickel back from his $19.95 purchase (which he then used to buy five pieces of bubblegum).
Finley walked five miles home, developed a blister on his foot, and had to mow yards to make the money for shoes.
“If I had the same decision,” he said, “I think I’d make it over.”
Over the years, Finley has learned something about the challenges of pursuing your musical dreams. He joined the military as a teenager in the 1970s and ended up playing his first show on his second day there after he was discovered playing guitar in the recreation center. Rather than working on helicopters, he became a bandleader during his two-year stretch in the service.
Recognizing that, without military influence, musicians might not show up — much like elementary school friends who promise to help you earn shoe money — Finley trained himself to perform solo.
“I could play with anybody, but I could play without anybody,” he explained.
He started out with the Harmony Five, his mother’s gospel group, which led to Brother Finley and the Gospel Sisters, a second-generation group of gospel performers with their own Sunday morning radio show, and then the Young Gospel Brothers. He sometimes played in all three groups, doing three church services, which meant he was “staying pretty busy.” He’s continued playing both churches and house parties for the past 35 years.
Despite the time playing around the South, on radio, and on local TV — all while working as a carpenter before his vision problems forced him to stop — Finley’s big break didn’t come until 2015, when a friend invited him to the King Biscuit Blues Festival. To make sure he didn’t miss the trip, Finely slept in his van outside his friend’s restaurant.
Since he didn’t have a permit, Finley couldn’t even busk at the event, but eventually he talked his way into getting five minutes on a stage, which drew a bigger and bigger crowd.
“At first, I didn’t know nobody, but at the end of the night, everybody wanted to play with me,” he said, still sounding excited about the experience.
That performance began a sequence that resulted in him getting noticed by the Music Maker Relief Foundation, who helped connect him to Fat Possum Records, a label that built its reputation discovering blues artists. Eventually, after his first album, he was asked to work with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.
“I was in France when I got the call,” he said. “Everyone in the van knew who The Black Keys were except for me. That’s when the band manager said this is an opportunity — you get with these guys, and the sky’s the limit.”
Despite his initial skepticism, Finley quickly discovered that he would be “in the studio with some of the best musicians in the world.” Finley and Auerbach recorded “Murder Ballads,” a soundtrack for a graphic novel for which they had only four days to record four songs. They completed the quartet in a day.
“I was just trying to meet their expectations,” he explained, “but I went way beyond it. But we had three more days, so that’s when Dan says, ‘Man, do you want to make a record while you’re here?’”
Finley responded quickly, even recording songs as Auerbach taught him lyrics as they went.
“Opportunity’s not going to keep knocking — it’s just going to go to the next door,” he said.
Doors began to open at that point, including the one that led to “America’s Got Talent,” for which Finley was asked to perform without going through the initial round of auditions. And now he’s moved on to his latest album, “Sharecropper’s Son,” which reflects on Finley’s life.
“It’s all real,” Finley said. “So many people lived that life, of a sharecropper’s son; so many country boys left the country and moved to the city. It’s not a lot of make-believe or fantasy — you can put it to the test.”
That truth-telling matters to Finley. In an era where “kids don’t read history books — they just ask Siri,” it’s important to capture the past in honest, memorable ways.
“I myself have come from the cotton fields to Beverly Hills; deep in the woods to Hollywood,” Finley explained. “That’s why I take the time out to tell the story. ... There’s some unfair, unjust things about being a sharecropper, but it’s real history.”
And out of that history, Finley learned the importance of sharing a positive message. It took decades for him to find broad recognition, but his persistence paid off.
“Sometimes, people give up a moment too soon. Sometimes you need one more day to make it work, or one more hour,” he said. “You’ve gotta keep trying. You fall down, you get up. You brace yourself and it’ll take more to knock you down the next time. Each time you get up, stand a little taller than you did before you got knocked down. Like a basketball, the harder you throw it down, the farther it’ll bounce back up.”
He knows the value of “hope, motivation, and a little bit of faith,” and he wants to bring that outlook to his listeners. Finley has “no intention of stopping” any time soon. He’s anxious to get on the road as soon as he can do it safely (for him and his fans), and he’s looking already looking forward to the next album and further work with Auerbach.