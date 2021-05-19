Robert Finley makes the most of three lucky days to record 'Sharecropper's Son'

“I was in France when I got the call,” he said. “Everyone in the van knew who The Black Keys were except for me. That’s when the band manager said this is an opportunity — you get with these guys, and the sky’s the limit.”

Despite his initial skepticism, Finley quickly discovered that he would be “in the studio with some of the best musicians in the world.” Finley and Auerbach recorded “Murder Ballads,” a soundtrack for a graphic novel for which they had only four days to record four songs. They completed the quartet in a day.

“I was just trying to meet their expectations,” he explained, “but I went way beyond it. But we had three more days, so that’s when Dan says, ‘Man, do you want to make a record while you’re here?’”

Finley responded quickly, even recording songs as Auerbach taught him lyrics as they went.

“Opportunity’s not going to keep knocking — it’s just going to go to the next door,” he said.

Doors began to open at that point, including the one that led to “America’s Got Talent,” for which Finley was asked to perform without going through the initial round of auditions. And now he’s moved on to his latest album, “Sharecropper’s Son,” which reflects on Finley’s life.