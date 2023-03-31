The 2023 Rivanna Roots concert series season will begin at 5:30 p.m. May 13 with the music of Theocles, followed by headliner Free Union at 7 p.m., at Rivanna River Company.

The Front Porch and Rivanna River Company announced the new season of 11 outdoor riverside shows Tuesday. Mark your calendars for the following events:

■ May 25: The Oversteppers and Hunter and The Gatherers

■ June 10: Downbeat Project and Boxed Lunch

■ June 17: Cleidsner Bell with Susie & The Pistols

■ June 29: Bluegrass Destroyers with Jackson Sisters Gospel Review

■ July 13: Barefoot Movement with Wheaton and Acelia

■ July 29: Gallatin Canyon and Ragged Mountain String Band

■ Aug. 10: Mariana Bell with Jen Tal and the HuzBand

■ Aug. 26: The '77Z and Mike Burris Band

■ Sept. 7: Chamomile & Whiskey and Devon Sproule

■ Sept. 30: Erin & The Wildfire with Erynn Mcleod

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair for comfort.

Tickets are $16 at the gate and $14 in advance; children ages 12 and younger get in for free. A printed or mobile ticket must be presented at the gate. Early-bird pricing is available but will end April 14.

Season passes are $135, and season parking passes are available for $50. Remaining parking spots will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis for $5 per car, and music fans are encouraged to carpool, walk or bike to the site whenever possible. Get all the details at frontporchcville.org.