The Rivanna RiverFest returns to Rivanna River Company on Saturday with music by Hometown Choir at 4 p.m., the Loya Brothers at 5 p.m. and Wild Common at 6 p.m.

A variety of free activities will be offered from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., including a traditional basket-weaving demonstration and an opportunity to learn about the history of the Monacan Indian Nation from the area. There will be guided nature walks, beginner fly-fishing lessons, nature scavenger hunts, tubing on the Rivanna River and opportunities to dress up as butterflies, build fairy houses and take home potted plants.

Visitors can learn about invasive plants, the effects of human activity on water quality and the diverse bugs, fish and wildlife that can be found along the river.

Other activities are offered for separate fees. "Speaking of Rivers ... A Guided African American River History Trip," from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, will travel from Darden Towe Park to Riverview; tickets are $35 to $28. The two-mile paddle includes a Class 1 rapid.

Paddlers also can take the "Guided River History Trip — Adventure Paddle" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a jaunt from Rivanna River Company to Milton with kayaking guide and history teacher Earl Gibson for $45 to $35. Several Class II rapids are involved.

From noon to 2 p.m., catch the pirate-themed river cleanup trip led by the Rivanna Conservation Alliance, which is $35 to $28.

Refreshments will be available from the Fun Guy food truck and La Flor Michoacana, There will be Rivanna River beer from Starr Hill Brewery, cider from Potter's Craft Cider, soft drinks and water.

Free parking is available at the Rivanna River Company, and a variety of free parking options are listed at rivannariver.org/rivanna-riverfest. Parking is no longer allowed at Cosner Brothers.