Raising a Ruckus: Get ready for 'two dudes making enough noise for seven people'

While many pandemic restrictions are easing up, it’s time to make some noise. And after a busy week, it’s even better when you’re leaving the sonic heavy lifting to the professionals. On Friday night, get ready for “two dudes making enough noise for seven people,” Ruckus the Bulldog drummer James Czywczynski said.

At Champion Brewery, guitarist Billy Castle and Czywczynski will be rocking their first in-person show since the pandemic began. The music starts at “7 o’clock sharp” Friday, Czywczynski said. “I’m just excited. It has been too long.”

The duo’s rich, take-no-prisoners rock sound seems to come from a much larger band, thanks to computer and amplifier technology that maximizes output and minimizes space requirements. Instead of touring with packed trailers or vans, everything they need fits “all in two Priuses,” Castle said.

Think of the more-is-more impact of bands with smaller staffs like White Stripes and Royal Blood, and you’re heading in the right direction. “It started out with me experimenting with pedals,” Castle said.

“Instead of a whole car full of gear for Billy to play, there’s one box,” Czywczynski said.

Technology is only part of Ruckus the Bulldog’s approach. Teamwork and mutual respect is another. Czywczynski praises not only Castle’s chops, but also his technical skills.

“The real energy of the show is Jimmy,” Castle said. “There’s nothing embellished.”

Ruckus the Bulldog has been together almost four years, and its first show was at The Garage. Keeping a band going while adulting is a challenge even in the best of times — “we both have lives and jobs and careers,” said Czywczynski — but the duo made the most of pandemic shutdowns and venue closures by practicing.

“We just had this moment where we kept practicing four, five, six days a week,” Czywczynski said.

Inspiration for songs comes from many sources. The duo isn’t afraid to discuss tough topics, such as the toll of addiction or painful experiences.

“They’re pretty sad songs, actually,” Castle said. “The lyrics are inspired by pretty sad events.”

He describes the process of writing and sharing these songs as “an attempt to find the light — from using the dark to find the light.”

The straightforward rock power offers a cathartic lift of its own, and anyone who has relied on humor to get through the pandemic and other disquieting times will discern welcome notes of humor in the lyrics.

“Honesty is the best policy,” Castle said. “The music’s also comedic, so it can be a bit of a satire.”

Waiting to share crisp rock and insightful lyrics with audiences made sense during the height of the pandemic, and both musicians look forward to reconnecting with audiences in their first post-COVID-shutdown show.

“I’m just excited, but there’s trepidation,” Castle said. “It’s been kind of a weird feeling for both of us. Every time we turn around, there’s a new variant. I wanted to make sure that people were safe.”

Czywczynski said that late May is an ideal time for an outdoor show that offers space for social distancing — and room to rock.

If you haven’t heard Ruckus the Bulldog perform yet, or if you’re completely new to the band’s work, the Champion show offers space for both comfort zones and musical discovery.

“I’d like for them to view it as something that can inspire them and help them see beyond certain challenges,” Castle said of the band’s music. “It’s a bigger-picture thing. It’s not just singles; it’s a story.”

His advice to newcomers: Check out the duo’s music videos online, and just kick back and enjoy. “Dude, you’ve got to come to this show,” Castle said.

Czywczynski said “it’s like 10 different bands in one.” To offer new fans a reference point, Czywczynski suggested thinking of “Rage Against the Machine mixed with ZZ Top with the comedic element of Tenacious D.”

“The songs still have the comedic elements,” Czywczynski said. “We’re just here to rock as hard as we can.”

