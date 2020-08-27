Quarantunes Vol. 3: G'morning, say it back

It's been a long summer, and it seems like the memes won't stop. You ever just wake up one morning and find yourself posting on social media, "G'morning, say it back?"
If it's posted on an Instagram story, one usually sends back a selfie to the person who posted it saying "good morning" back. It's a quality, heartwarming meme. Quite frankly, the world could use more of those.
Welcome to Volume Three of Quarantunes: songs to kick off your morning routine, or the part where someone says "g'morning, say it back." It's a friendly, delightful way to start a morning. The songs in this volume have that sweet, sun-kissed touch of summer for those early-morning risers, all while ushering in the golden era that awaits us in the fall.
This particular list also features artists who toe the line in the folk/Americana sound. If that's not your jam, you might be surprised by who shows up in the songs.
This edition of Quarantunes features a mellow, down-to-earth blend of songs that are perfect for your mornings, however they may start.
Need a good morning mantra? "Rise To Me" by The Decemberists has the perfect one for a nice, easy morning.
"I am gonna stand my ground
You rise to me and I'll blow you down
I am gonna stand my ground
You rise to me and I'll blow you down"
Do you wake up and dream about being anywhere but here? Beirut's "Postcards from Italy" is the perfect backdrop for people suffering from late-summer wanderlust.
Justin Townes Earle's "Mornings in Memphis," from his most recent record, "The Saint of Lost Causes," is a bittersweet ode to the slow morning starts from the late artist. Earle — son of Steve, namesake of Townes Van Zandt — died at the age of 38 on Aug. 23.
His life is a reminder that morning reflections can take on a mournful tone when the streets are quiet and there's not a car on the road.
Remember those surprising artists mentioned earlier? A few years ago, Chris Carrabba, frontman for Dashboard Confessional, had a very roots-inspired side project called Twin Forks. "Reasoned and Roughened," from the band's 2014 self-titled record, features Carrabba's crafty lyrical skills that emo fans have grown to love over the years effortlessly blended into twangy Americana sounds.
"The wishes got dusty and dirty and dry
Got ridden too hard for many nights
But some kind of restlessness keeps them alive
Just a little more reasoned and roughened"
There are some surprising collaborations in this playlist as well, ranging from the supergroup known as Red Hearse (Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Sounwave), to an ethereal collaboration between electronic duo ODESZA and kitschy pop delight Regina Spektor.
These collaborations also mark a stark contrast from how the playlist started, featuring songs that will help get you motivated in the mornings. The collaboration between ODESZA and Spektor flows beautifully into the latest Billie Eilish track, "my future," before dropping in some tunes to dance along to.
"Love Again" is a B-side from Carly Rae Jepsen's 2015 smash "Emotion." It's been around on the internet for a while, but got its official "debut" on streaming services on Aug. 22.
Two legends round out the final track on this playlist: Orville Peck and Shania Twain. The two collaborated for "Legends Never Die," released on Peck's EP "Show Pony." It's one of the slow-burner hits of the summer, making it the perfect closer.
The Playlist:
- "Rise To Me" — The Decemberists
- "Postcards from Italy" — Beirut
- "Sun Hands" — Local Natives
- "Wildflowers" — Trampled By Turtles
- "Mornings in Memphis" — Justin Townes Earle
- "Reasoned and Roughened" — Twin Forks
- "To Death's Heart (In Three Parts)" — Bright Eyes
- "Something Wild" — Andrew McMahon and Lindsey Stirling
- "Everybody Wants You" — Red Hearse
- "Video Game" — Sufjan Stevens
- "Just A Memory" — Regina Spektor and ODESZA
- "my future" — Billie Eilish
- "Love Again" — Carly Rae Jepsen
- "Legends Never Die" — Orville Peck ft. Shania Twain
