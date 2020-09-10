PVCC opens fine arts and performance season Sept. 19 with John Bullard concert

The first half of Piedmont Virginia Community College's fine arts and performance season will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 with a concert by classically trained musician and master banjo player John Bullard.

Seating in the Main Stage Theatre in Piedmont's V. Earl Dickinson Building will be limited to 100. Masks or face coverings are required and must be worn at all times, and social distancing will be observed.

Bullard is the first graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's Department of Music to earn a degree in performance on the banjo. He performs Baroque and contemporary chamber music, bringing to mind qualities of the harpsichord and lute.

Tickets are $8; they're $6 for seniors and students.

The new schedule includes a mix of online, outdoor and indoor events.

Tom Teasley will be at PVCC for a two-day residency starting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 with "Drumming Through Cultures and Time." At 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Teasley will provide live musical accompaniment for a screening of the classic silent horror feature "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari."

The Latin Ballet of Virginia will present "Enigmas de Nuestra Tierra" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The newly created dance theater work explores the history of the Mayan empire.