 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PVCC opens fine arts and performance season Sept. 19 with John Bullard concert
0 comments

PVCC opens fine arts and performance season Sept. 19 with John Bullard concert

Only $5 for 5 months

The first half of Piedmont Virginia Community College's fine arts and performance season will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 with a concert by classically trained musician and master banjo player John Bullard.

Seating in the Main Stage Theatre in Piedmont's V. Earl Dickinson Building will be limited to 100. Masks or face coverings are required and must be worn at all times, and social distancing will be observed.

Bullard is the first graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University's Department of Music to earn a degree in performance on the banjo. He performs Baroque and contemporary chamber music, bringing to mind qualities of the harpsichord and lute. 

Tickets are $8; they're $6 for seniors and students.

The new schedule includes a mix of online, outdoor and indoor events.

Tom Teasley will be at PVCC for a two-day residency starting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 with "Drumming Through Cultures and Time." At 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Teasley will provide live musical accompaniment for a screening of the classic silent horror feature "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari."

The Latin Ballet of Virginia will present "Enigmas de Nuestra Tierra" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The newly created dance theater work explores the history of the Mayan empire.

Let There Be Light, the popular annual outdoor installation of light-themed artworks, will be presented on two nights this year — from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5.

Some events on the new schedule are free. When tickets are required, purchases are recommended online at pvcc.edu/performing arts or by phone at the PVCC Box Office at (434) 961-5376. The PVCC Cashier's Office also will sell tickets during regular business hours. Tickets that remain may be purchased in person at the PVCC Box Office.

The day after each ticketed performance, an archive video will be available online for a week. Go to pvcc.edu/performingarts and "pay-what-you-wish" to find links to the videos. 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future
Music

UVa professor's new rap album prompts deeper examination of form and future

Add to the workload the complications of getting meaningful work done during a pandemic, and the result is hip-hop scholarship that helps capture a moment of history. And to talk plainly about complex issues in unprecedented times, Carson had to not only challenge accepted scholarly forms, but also tackle the idea of form itself.

Music

Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 6

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Best Bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Music

Dan Penn refects on life, mercy and music

“I can go so long [without writing],” he explained. “At some point, my little voice will say, What have you done lately, kid?' I do have something inside that keeps kicking me to write something. If I haven't written something in a long time, it will definitely start kicking, and I'll succumb to it sooner or later.”

Music

Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert