Prolific Chamomile and Whiskey making the most of pandemic stillness

“I’ve always been someone who’s had trouble writing about things, except what I’m going through,” Kerl said. Songwriting “is like distilling something. You don’t make anything too clear. You let things seep in.”

Kerl and his Chamomile and Whiskey bandmates — fiddler and vocalist Marie Borgman, drummer and vocalist Stuart Gunter, bassist Marsh Mahon and guitarist and vocalist Drew Kimball — finished recording the new collection in 2019, before pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes shuttered music venues near and far.

“When this started, we were going to do our annual St. Patrick’s Day show at the Jefferson,” he said. “Everything started, and we had to cancel it.

“We worried about whether we’d be able to put a record out without being able to tour. As time went on, we realized we wouldn’t be able to tour.”

Figuring out the next step calls for ingenuity. The band has been presenting livestreams and is checking out different ideas for socially distanced live shows. Releasing the album without the customary tour routine made sense; it gets the fresh music into fans’ hands without putting listeners in harm’s way.

“It’s really tough right now,” Kerl said. “The last thing you want to do is be irresponsible and maybe hurt someone.”