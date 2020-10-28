Prolific Chamomile and Whiskey making the most of pandemic stillness

The video for “Way Back,” the first single from Chamomile and Whiskey’s new album, “Red Clay Heart,” seems to capture a pined-for time — a delightfully, achingly ordinary pre-pandemic party.
Watching the video, which was filmed at The Whiskey Jar, “feels weird,” said guitarist, pianist and vocalist Koda Kerl. “We filmed that before all that started. It’s crazy to think about how much has changed. It kind of feels as if it was yesterday, but it feels like a million years ago.”
The Nelson County natives’ new album, recorded at Cartoon Moon Studio in East Nashville, Tennessee, with Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer as producer, comes out Friday.
“Since day one, our main thing is to have fun,” Kerl said. But that’s not to say the band’s songs can’t cover plenty of emotional territory. Even when a Chamomile and Whiskey song has a cheerful veneer, it’s a good idea to listen carefully to the lyrics.
“That’s my favorite thing — to write something that sounds like fun, but is kind of dark inside,” he said.
On “Red Clay Heart,” loss and grief color “Heartbreak (Luke’s Song),” for instance, and “Another Wake,” which is about the death of Heather Heyer and the injuries of many others who were voicing their opposition to the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017.
“I’ve always been someone who’s had trouble writing about things, except what I’m going through,” Kerl said. Songwriting “is like distilling something. You don’t make anything too clear. You let things seep in.”
Kerl and his Chamomile and Whiskey bandmates — fiddler and vocalist Marie Borgman, drummer and vocalist Stuart Gunter, bassist Marsh Mahon and guitarist and vocalist Drew Kimball — finished recording the new collection in 2019, before pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes shuttered music venues near and far.
“When this started, we were going to do our annual St. Patrick’s Day show at the Jefferson,” he said. “Everything started, and we had to cancel it.
“We worried about whether we’d be able to put a record out without being able to tour. As time went on, we realized we wouldn’t be able to tour.”
Figuring out the next step calls for ingenuity. The band has been presenting livestreams and is checking out different ideas for socially distanced live shows. Releasing the album without the customary tour routine made sense; it gets the fresh music into fans’ hands without putting listeners in harm’s way.
“It’s really tough right now,” Kerl said. “The last thing you want to do is be irresponsible and maybe hurt someone.”
Kerl has turned the enforced quiet time of the pandemic months into valuable songwriting time.
“I’m writing new material, and we’ll be recording this winter,” Kerl said. “Honestly, I’ve been in one of the most prolific times in my life. There’s a lot going on, and that’s a big part of my writing process.”
The pandemic slowdown “has been a blessing in the sense that if I get an idea, I can write,” Kerl said. “I feel more confident with my writing now. I feel more confident than I ever have before.”
A normal autumn would find Kerl and his bandmates ready for a breather after a hectic summer of shows together. This year, “it’s weird, because we don’t see each other that much,” Kerl said. “Usually, at the end of the summer, you’ve seen each other so much you’re almost burnt out.”
“I’m pretty laid back, and I’m able to go with the flow,” Kerl said. “”I try to keep as positive an attitude as possible.”
