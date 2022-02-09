Preparing for next downbeat leaves symphony team upbeat

For each person weathering the enduring COVID-19 pandemic, hope can burst through in different ways. For Benjamin Rous, a moment of sheer joy arrived in a chord that, at long last, was complete.

Rehearsing the original arrangement of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” with woodwind players brought home to the music director of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia just how much he has missed hearing woodwinds singing with the strings.

This weekend’s concert, which features “Appalachian Spring” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. In keeping with COVID-19 protection protocols that continue to ban brass players from the stage, the program focuses on personnel in the violin, viola, cello and bass sections, but the Copland piece reunites the string players with woodwind principals Kelly Sulick on flute, Jiyeon Choi on clarinet and Elizabeth Roberts on bassoon and principal keyboard player John Mayhood.

Masked, positioned at proper social distances from one another and making use of carefully modified instruments, the wind players have brought a glimpse of business as usual to a conductor who’d tried not to acknowledge how hard it has been to go without it.

“It has been quite an amazing experience, and quite a cathartic experience,” Rous said. “We had that feeling again last month, when I first heard this small complement of woodwinds at the beginning of Copland’s ‘Appalachian Spring.’ I think that I had not really let myself miss it.

“This is what I’ve been missing — without letting myself admit it.”

Many listeners are familiar with a vibrant orchestral arrangement of Copland’s ballet, but the original version was scored for a pandemic-friendly 13 performers. Rous said the symphony will use the original arrangement but add some more string players; fans of Old Cabell Hall know that 30 to 40 string players can fit on the auditorium’s stage.

“We’re doing the original version with a hybrid orchestration,” he said. “It has a lot of the impact of the orchestral version and the clarity of the chamber version. It’s a new animal that’s never been spotted before.”

Part of the challenge this season for Rous and his team has been making sure that programming choices fall in line with changing COVID-19 safety protocols. “We do absolutely as much as we can in the situation we’re in,” Rous said. The emotional impact of those early rehearsals of the Copland classic made it a little easier to look forward to normalcy returning at long last to the symphony orchestra world.

“Symphony orchestras in particular are pretty much the thing that has been disrupted the longest by the pandemic,” he said. “We’ll know we’re fine when we’re back to normal. We’re really sort of the canary, and, in a funny way, it’s an honor.”

Audience members will notice that string players will remain masked, and the wind players are not only masked, but also using “special rigs” to keep others safe from potential droplet spray, Rous said.

“They are blowing through covers on the bells of their instruments,” Rous said. “They’ve designed covers of all shapes and sizes for all different woodwinds.” He calls the creative adaptations “not exactly ideal, but definitely workable.”

Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” like “Appalachian Spring,” is an audience favorite in any season. Part of what makes the piece appropriate for a pandemic season is an inherent sadness that can’t be escaped or explained away.

“I have a particular intense affection for Tchaikovsky,” Rous said. “It’s a combination of his music is both incredibly emotionally forthright, and complex and laced with meaning. The most triumphant moments in Tchaikovsky also have a way of being gut-wrenching.”

The pandemic is not over, but, luckily, neither is the symphony’s season. The musicians are grateful to perform for audiences again, and they remain flexible to make it possible. And Rous and his team remain ready to adjust upcoming concert programs as needed to comply with whatever guidelines or restrictions may come their way. He insists there is plenty of engaging, challenging repertoire to suit any protocols that may go into effect.

“There are going to be concerts, and plans A, B and C are all going to be great choices,” Rous said. “Plan C is still going to be something I’m really excited to do.”

He’s counting his blessings.

“We have not shut down,” Rous said. “We have been incredibly lucky not to shut down entirely. We’re extremely lucky because we’re small enough to be nimble.”

