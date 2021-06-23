Paulo Franco and band add singing in Spanish to Paramount show

When Paulo Franco and The Freightliners take the Paramount Theater stage on Saturday evening, audience members will be able to hear the band's Latin Americana sound with lyrics in both English and Spanish.

"It's going to be really fun to get back on that stage," Franco said. "It's really an honor for the Paramount to be hosting this. The acoustics are great. And we're going to give you guys a truly bilingual experience."

Singing in Spanish is a natural fit for the band's sound. "We call it 'Latin Americana,'" Franco said. "It's a euphemism for rock 'n' roll en español."

You may have heard the song "Malagueña Salerosa" from the version the Tex-Mex band Chingón performed for the soundtrack of "Kill Bill: Volume 2" — yes, the one with film director Robert Rodriguez on guitar — or seen actor Antonio Banderas playing along with it in the opening title sequence of Rodriguez's "Once Upon a Time in Mexico." Avenged Sevenfold's 2017 metal version is another one of more than 200 covers of the Mexican classic about a man who thinks his modest bank account is the reason a Spanish beauty is out of his league.

"To me, it's the ultimate song about unrequited love," said Franco. His version has become a popular way to end the band's shows.