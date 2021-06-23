Paulo Franco and band add singing in Spanish to Paramount show

When Paulo Franco and The Freightliners take the Paramount Theater stage on Saturday evening, audience members will be able to hear the band's Latin Americana sound with lyrics in both English and Spanish.
"It's going to be really fun to get back on that stage," Franco said. "It's really an honor for the Paramount to be hosting this. The acoustics are great. And we're going to give you guys a truly bilingual experience."
Singing in Spanish is a natural fit for the band's sound. "We call it 'Latin Americana,'" Franco said. "It's a euphemism for rock 'n' roll en español."
You may have heard the song "Malagueña Salerosa" from the version the Tex-Mex band Chingón performed for the soundtrack of "Kill Bill: Volume 2" — yes, the one with film director Robert Rodriguez on guitar — or seen actor Antonio Banderas playing along with it in the opening title sequence of Rodriguez's "Once Upon a Time in Mexico." Avenged Sevenfold's 2017 metal version is another one of more than 200 covers of the Mexican classic about a man who thinks his modest bank account is the reason a Spanish beauty is out of his league.
"To me, it's the ultimate song about unrequited love," said Franco. His version has become a popular way to end the band's shows.
The first time he and his band performed "Malagueña Salerosa," they were opening for Los Lobos, which is known for uniting diverse musical elements into an appealing whole.
"They're like chameleons," Franco said. "They can play anything, and they're the nicest guys you are ever going to meet."
The Freightliners — Jimmy Slagle on lead guitar and vocals, Dave Hess on drums and vocals and Doug Thompson on bass — take their name from a Townes Van Zandt song. Franco said the versatile band has embraced the new repertoire and the sense of discovery that comes from singing in another language.
"The guys in the band love playing it, too, because it's outside their comfort zone," Franco said.
He looks forward to diving into Freddy Fender's "Before the Next Teardrop Falls." Hearing vocalist Raul Malo's interpretation of the song has inspired him.
Recording an album in Spanish is on Franco's wish list. He's a first-generation American whose parents hail from Colombia, and while singing in Spanish represents an exciting new musical direction for him, it also connects him to his heritage and some of his earliest memories of music.
"It's a passion and a vocation for me," said Franco. "My grandmother used to sing for me in my crib." He began studying guitar at 9 and soon dreamed of becoming the next Jimi Hendrix.
Being indoors at the Paramount will feel special after so many outdoor performances during the pandemic.
"There's no threat of rain, which is nice," he said. "People want to get back to a little bit of normalcy. There will be plenty of space, so people can socially distance."
Franco has another sentimental reason to look forward to performing on the Paramount's stage: An early date with his wife brought them to the Paramount to hear Ryan Adams.
Also performing Saturday evening will be the Jason Burke Band.
Listen for Burke on guitar, harmonica and vocals; he will be performing with Caroline Burke on vocals and percussion, Gene Temple on bass and steel guitars, Bill Staton on guitars and vocals and special guest drummer Paul Rosner.
The Jason Burke Band and Paulo Franco and The Freightliners will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount.
Tickets are $15. Get them online at theparamount.net or by phone at (434) 979-1333.