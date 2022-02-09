Paremski pieces together mazurka 'fragments' for satisfying program

Assembling a satisfying concert program can resemble putting a puzzle together. Sometimes, the smallest pieces can be among the most exquisite.

Pianist Natasha Paremski said mazurkas are “really little fragments. It’s often harder to pull off a fragment than a 10-minute piece.” Rooted in Polish folk dances, mazurkas offer endless possibilities for moods and creative directions; finding the right combinations can offer context and dimension.

“It’s so microscopic, it takes a greater effort to enter that world,” she said. “It’s a puzzle, but it’s small.”

Paremski, who’ll make her first Cabell Hall Auditorium appearance next week as part of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series, is alternating three later examples of Frédéric Chopin’s mazurka mastery written in 1846 with two written by composer and pianist Thomas Adès in 2009 in time for Chopin’s bicentennial in 2010.

It took some detective work on Paremski’s part to figure out which of the Chopin works may have inspired Adès’s compositions, and she ended up following Chopin’s “Mazurka in B Major, Opus 63 No. 1” with Adès’s “Mazurka Opus 27 No. 1, ‘Moderato, molto rubato’” and Chopin’s “Mazurka in F minor, Opus 63 No. 2” with Adès’s “Mazurka Opus 27 No. 3, ‘Grave, maestoso.’” She closes the sequence with Chopin’s “Mazurka in C-sharp minor, Opus 63 No. 3.”

“I’ve known Adès for a little bit, and I really like his music,” she said. “I couldn’t get out of him which mazurkas he was inspired by. Now I just play them without stopping.”

Paremski said it is important to make sure new compositions get performed.

“Without a performer, it’s just notes on a page,” Paremski said. “We have a responsibility to play this music.”

Paremski will open her program Tuesday with Chopin’s “Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Op. 60” before diving into the mazurkas.

“It’s a composer I really identify with,” Paremski said. “I’m part Polish, as well. I find that Chopin’s music is at once elegant and yet fiery — and so deeply melodic.”

On the rest of her current tour dates, Paremski will be ending her program with Prokofiev, but Tuesday’s closer will be Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Audience members will be hearing the acclaimed work as it was written — not as an orchestral confection, but in its original power as a tour de force for the piano.

“What can I say? It’s an absolute masterpiece,” she said. “I’m doing the original version. It’s so funny. Sometimes, orchestra players forget there was a piano version.”

Paremski began studying piano at age 4 at Moscow’s Andreyev School of Music with Nina Malikova. She moved to the U.S. at 8 and made her professional debut at 9 with California’s El Camino Youth Symphony. Since then, the now New York-based pianist has built a steady collection of prizes; she was 18 when she took home the Gilmore Young Artists prize in 2006.

The concert will be performed without intermission and will take about an hour. Masks are required in all UVa buildings. Principal underwriters for Tuesday’s event are Harmon and George Logan; underwriters are Carolyn and David Beach. Audience members who park in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street can park for free between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $39 for orchestra seats, $30 for full-view loge and balcony and $12 for partial-view loge and balcony. Students’ tickets are $12; student one-hour rush tickets are $5. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or dial (434) 924-3376.

