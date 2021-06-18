 Skip to main content
Paramount Theater unveils nine events for fall season
Paramount Theater unveils nine events for fall season

Tickets will go on sale next week for the Paramount Theater’s autumn lineup of live performances.

Tickets for nine performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for Paramount Star Circle members, 10 a.m. Wednesday for Paramount members and 10 a.m. Friday for the general public.

The following events have been scheduled:

“Paramount Presents: The Allman Betts Band” at 8 p.m. Aug. 8. $59.50, $49.50, $44.50 and $34.50.

“Paramount Presents: Amy Grant” at 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $124.75, $75.75, $54.75 and $39.75.

“Starr Hill Presents: Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart” at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.$60, $45 and $35.

“Victory Hall Opera Presents: Lauren Ambrose in ‘No Daughter of Mine’’’ at 8 p.m. Oct. 8. (For this Victory Hall Opera event, tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 2 for $122.50 Gold Circle, $42.50 reserved and $17 students.)

“Paramount Presents: MasterChef Live!” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75.

“Paramount Presents: Harlem 100 Featuring Mwenso & The Shakes” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. $29.75, $24.75 and $19.75.

“Paramount Presents: Schoolhouse Rock Live!” at 4 p.m. Nov. 7. $19.75 adults; $14.75 youths.

“Paramount Presents: Fran Leibowitz” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75.

“Paramount Presents: The Robert Cray Band” at 8 p.m. Nov. 20. $44.50, $39.50 and $29.50.

To buy tickets online, go to theparamount.net. To purchase them at the Paramount’s box office, call (434) 979-1333 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and one hour before each show.

