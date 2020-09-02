Pale Blue Dot's Tony LaRocco explores science, philosophy and the human condition

Charlottesville’s Pale Blue Dot named its new album “Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species,” and the title might offer a comforting thought that life could be classified in an clear, easy process. But as frontman Tony LaRocco sees it, the inherent complexities of being a human these days are worth exploring, even when nothing is clear or easy about it.
“It’s a fairly political album. It’s a bit of a concept album,” LaRocco said. “Humans — who we are, where we come from. I don’t have the answers. I’m not an anthropologist.”
LaRocco may not be an anthropologist, but he’s a passionate fan of the sciences. It’s evident in everything from the alt-rock band’s songs — previous albums include “Anatomy” and “Telescope” — to the group’s name, which refers to a famously sentimental 1994 description of planet Earth by astronomer Carl Sagan, one of his heroes.
The song “Evolution Blues,” for example, is “a lyrical overture for the entire record,” LaRocco said. “Aliens” takes a look at humans’ uneven track record of taking care of the planet, and each other.
Scientific references pop up throughout the album. The song “Lascaux” finds inspiration in fascinating paintings that capture human artistic potential on the walls of cave in southwestern France. Juxtaposed with the timeless art of long-lost species of horses, stags, bulls and bison from the Upper Paleolithic era is a violent terrorist attack at a modern-day concert not far away from the cave complex. Despite the passage of thousands of years between the creation of the cave paintings and the concert attack, the proximity of art to religious beliefs gone astray gave both events a troubling extra resonance.
“This is all death and slaughter with art as a background, and that’s terrible,” LaRocco said. “They were overhunting megafauna, and now they’re extinct.”
“Strength in Numbers” is music for an unsettling time in history. “Musically, I wanted to make a round, and I wanted it to build — and I wanted to escape it at the end,” he said.
Sagan isn’t the only thought-provoking figure to inspire tracks on the new album. There also are references to author Kurt Vonnegut.
“That’s one of the things I love about him,” LaRocco said of the author of “Slaughterhouse-Five” and “Breakfast of Champions.” “He will make fun of you, the reader, but he educates you.”
Recording at Red Amp in Richmond “was a magical experience,” LaRocco said. “Butch Taylor is on practically every track.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, but this record is special. We were hot off the road. We basically banged this album out, recording-wise, in about two weeks.”
Pale Blue Dot had been scheduling dates in support of the new music when pandemic cancellations brought everything to a halt.
“We had 70 to 100 dates planned,” he said. “Then COVID hit, and everything got pushed back with the album.”
The band realized that the collection needed to be released before the November elections, so pausing too long wasn’t an option. “Waiting for Signs,” the album’s first single, was released Aug. 7.
LaRocco got another reminder that time cannot be wasted when he took his children to see the memorial to Heather Heyer, who was killed while protesting the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
“How can you take a look around at what’s happening and think this is America?” LaRocco said. “This is not the land of opportunity. The land of opportunity takes care of each other. I get it that these are chickens coming home to roost.”
He doesn’t claim to have the answers to society’s ills and flaws, but he’s confident that examining the human heart is worth the work of asking the tough questions.
“Honestly, I just want people’s ears,” he said. “Question yourself, and question reality.”
