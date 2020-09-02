Pale Blue Dot's Tony LaRocco explores science, philosophy and the human condition

Charlottesville’s Pale Blue Dot named its new album “Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species,” and the title might offer a comforting thought that life could be classified in an clear, easy process. But as frontman Tony LaRocco sees it, the inherent complexities of being a human these days are worth exploring, even when nothing is clear or easy about it.

“It’s a fairly political album. It’s a bit of a concept album,” LaRocco said. “Humans — who we are, where we come from. I don’t have the answers. I’m not an anthropologist.”

LaRocco may not be an anthropologist, but he’s a passionate fan of the sciences. It’s evident in everything from the alt-rock band’s songs — previous albums include “Anatomy” and “Telescope” — to the group’s name, which refers to a famously sentimental 1994 description of planet Earth by astronomer Carl Sagan, one of his heroes.

The song “Evolution Blues,” for example, is “a lyrical overture for the entire record,” LaRocco said. “Aliens” takes a look at humans’ uneven track record of taking care of the planet, and each other.