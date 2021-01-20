Palberta's new album draws on close harmonies, closer ties

“When we make music together it just flows,” said Palberta’s Ani Ivry-Block.
Over the past seven or so years, the noise-rock trio has relied on a special connection to release kinetic, eccentric albums at about the rate of one a year. The band draws an undeniable energy from its chemistry, allowing Ivry-Block, Lily Konigsberg and Nina Ryser to participate in a unique level of collaboration.
“It’s always been that way,” explained Ivry-Block. “That’s what makes it really special. We’re all really close friends … We all three have a language between each other.”
With that sensibility, the group — with two members in New York City and one in Philadelphia — creates time to get together monthly, and Ivry-Block noted “lots of potential energy” developing between sessions. The three musicians happily switch instruments for different songs, and they follow a natural process in developing their songs.
For new album “Palberta5000,” the band created something a little different. Without sacrificing either joy or intensity in the music, the group cut a collection that “stands alone as recorded music,” as opposed to a more live-feeling record. The band “workshopped the album for a long time,” writing longer songs that still maintain the group’s central style.
“We tried to make this album more refined,” Ivry-Block said. “We tried to explore that terrain. We figured out a cool approach to it, but that part took some thought. We have this sound, but how can we extend it?”
Palberta also develops their vocal harmonies, which — as suits their process — stems from both musical hard work and an intuitive connection.
“There’s conscious thought behind it,” Ivry-Block explained. “We all practice vocal work separately a lot. We all write music. We all practice vocal takes, but it is kind of magic that the three of us love to sing, and sing really well together. That’s special between the three of us beyond just practicing.”
It’s worth keeping in mind that each member of Palberta has music training (the group began at Bard). Ivry-Block, like her bandmates, has been invested in music for as long as she can remember, but as she considers her youth, she thinks about the way she needed to find the freedom of a broader conception of what music is.
“I remember I was learning the piano and I wanted to learn how to play the blues and I would try to play it on my own, and [my music teacher] wouldn’t let me. I would, on my own improvise, and I knew that’s what I loved to do, but I just don’t think I had encouragement at a young age to improvise.”
That situation didn’t slow her down, though, as she continued exploring.
“I was listening to Hot 97 all the time,” she said. “Music was everything. I learned it could be anything later in my life. For a long time, I didn’t know how to fit in to music because I wasn’t a studio musician. Then I discovered you could play music any sort of way.”
That discovery happened after high school for Ivry-Block, when she became aware of some ideas that differed from what she had been taught early on at her performing arts school.
“Music isn’t just performing what’s already been written or fitting into a genre. Music is also sound,” she said. “All of the sudden, my world and framework for what I thought music was expanded. I was included in that world of sound. I could make sound, too. Experimenting, truly coming to the realization that music wasn’t just a song, but also sound, blew me away.”
Palberta explores found sounds and nontraditional sounds on its albums and in its live shows, whether using the noise of “chips crunching” or experimenting with contact mics.
“It feels like more than just a band,” Ivry-Block said. “The three of us sort of entered the music scene together. Palberta was our first entryway into touring and playing live shows. We’ve been through so much together in these seven years.”
Each member works on other projects — something Ivry-Block says “keeps us healthy” — but Palberta gives them a “very specific” focus, and the fact that it’s “so different from the other things we do.” Since they all write together, that particular vision and unity comes through in their performances.
The group’s particular background also comes through.
“I’m positive that New York City has played a huge part in the type of music we make,” said Ivry-Block. “A big part of my inspiration for music is going to DIY shows at a young age.”
As the group came up through the same scene she listened to as far back as middle school, that scene, including groups like No One and The Somebodies, responded by supporting them.
“There weren’t enough women in the scene at all,” she added. “When we became a band, everyone was stoked. They loved it.”