Palberta's new album draws on close harmonies, closer ties

Palberta also develops their vocal harmonies, which — as suits their process — stems from both musical hard work and an intuitive connection.

“There’s conscious thought behind it,” Ivry-Block explained. “We all practice vocal work separately a lot. We all write music. We all practice vocal takes, but it is kind of magic that the three of us love to sing, and sing really well together. That’s special between the three of us beyond just practicing.”

It’s worth keeping in mind that each member of Palberta has music training (the group began at Bard). Ivry-Block, like her bandmates, has been invested in music for as long as she can remember, but as she considers her youth, she thinks about the way she needed to find the freedom of a broader conception of what music is.

“I remember I was learning the piano and I wanted to learn how to play the blues and I would try to play it on my own, and [my music teacher] wouldn’t let me. I would, on my own improvise, and I knew that’s what I loved to do, but I just don’t think I had encouragement at a young age to improvise.”

That situation didn’t slow her down, though, as she continued exploring.