World-renowned orchestra? Check. Internationally respected guest soloist? Check. Conductor? Not needed.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and guest pianist Alessio Bax will be performing "without the safety net a conductor can often provide," said Orpheus cellist James Wilson. The ensemble's 50th-anniversary season is providing plenty of opportunities to hear and feel the sense of freedom and excitement that can result.

"I'm really excited. It's a new artistic pairing," Wilson said. "He's such a fantastic romantic personality."

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cabell Hall Auditorium in the University of Virginia's Old Cabell Hall and the program includes Ottorino Respighi's "Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 3," Frédéric Chopin's "Piano Concerto No. 2" and Antonin Dvorák's "Serenade."

Bax is quite up to the challenge of performing with an orchestra that does not rely on a conductor, Wilson said. Thirteen members of the 32-member orchestra — all told, 16 people in total — will make the trip to Cabell Hall Auditorium to share the magic of what trust can bring to the collaborative process.

"Most of your readers will know that Orpheus works without a conductor," Wilson said. He said that although there are times when having a conductor offers an advantage, such as during rhythmically challenging works, the Orpheus approach brings riches of its own.

"There's a lot more empowerment," Wilson said.

The orchestra began in 1972 when cellist Julian Fifer assembled young freelance musicians in New York to perform orchestral repertoire in the manner of chamber music. Picture an entire orchestra listening to each other and practically breathing as a string quartet, and you'll get a small glimpse of the process.

Half a century and more than 70 albums later, "you can really feel the sort of maturity of the approach," Wilson said.

Listening to each other helps orchestra members set each other up for success. In the absence of a conductor, Wilson said, musicians in the back of the orchestra must provide a strong foundation for their colleagues.

"The back of the orchestra has to play at about 200 percent," Wilson said. "It all comes from the back to the front. The energy levle ... is very high."

As keepers of their own flame, the musicians share a responsibility for imparting hard-won wisdom to future generations.

"We have a very specific culture," and a democratic process that thrives on respect, Wilson said. "We pass all that information down to the next generation."

Wilson finds himself in familiar surroundings for Tuesday's concert. He spends part of his time living in Staunton, where his husband, Carsten Schmidt, is artistic director of Staunton Music Festival.

"I will feel like I'm in my home territory," Wilson said with a warm laugh.

Masks are recommended for the concert, which will include a 15-minute intermission.

Free parking is available in Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street. Audience members will be able to leave the parking facility without paying for an hour after the concert.

Principal underwriter is the Vesta Lee Gordon Fund in care of Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Underwriters are Carolyn and David Beach.

Tickets range from $39 to $12, and students from all schools pay $5 for one-hour rush tickets. For tickets, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. For program notes and news about upcoming concerts, go to www,tecs.org.