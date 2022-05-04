Orion and the Melted Crayons leading a creative bill at The Southern

A Thursday evening show at The Southern Café and Music Hall will give listeners a chance to hear a creative meeting of minds.

IndieHeads will present Charlottesville’s Orion and the Melted Crayons on a bill with Richmond-based indie-rock outfit Midnite Taxi and University of Virginia emo-rock band Yard Sale.

Songwriter and producer Orion Faruque said he will be bringing a five-member instrumental band to Thursday’s show. Listeners can expect to hear some guest vocalists, and another instrumentalist or two may sit in.

Getting back in front of indoor audiences with a creative lineup of bands is exciting for Faruque, who missed it acutely while the pandemic kept music venues closed.

“Pre-COVID, we were operating as a three- to seven-member band,” Faruque said. “The last show I played before COVID was in Manhattan on March 7, 2020.”

Going without live shows grated on him.

“The first year, I tried to pretend it wasn’t a big deal” not to be performing in front of audiences, he said. “It was getting to me, especially this winter during omicron.”

Last summer, Faruque made the most of the relative safety of performing outdoors by organizing shows that gave musicians and listeners alike a reassuring dose of live music.

“We would play on people’s porches with the full band, which was kind of fun,” Faruque said.

Thursday’s show brings the fun back inside. “This show is special to me,” Faruque said. “This is a cool mix of musicians.”

Creating an environment that elevates everyone is important to Faruque in his roles as artist, producer, teacher and mentor.

“I’ve done a lot of shows, and I want it to be the best for everyone involved — the musicians, the audience, the sound people, the merch people,” he said. One of the merch workers at Thursday’s show will be a student he mentors at the Music Resource Center as part of his engineering and production work there.

When he’s working at MRC, any moment can turn into a teaching moment. “I’m teaching production techniques all the time,” he said. “I believe in the music that they’re making. I take that time to explain how the music industry works. How do we respect everyone’s contributions?”

As a mentor, he plants seeds of respect to help students consider the talents of everyone who contributes to a recording or a show, explaining why it’s important to make sure co-writers get attribution and everyone gets credit for hard work.

That’s one reason he chose the name Melted Crayons for his own efforts. “For me, the Melted Crayons should be a collaborative experience,” Faruque said.

“Think about the name; if I write, it’s just one color. I ask other artists and other musicians to come in and bring their colors.”

Faruque’s own songwriting journey began at age 10, when he began writing and improvising compositions at the piano. He grew up in Charlottesville with a classical pianist mother who served as director of music for a church.

“My first public performance was a church pageant, at [age] 6, trying to sing a bass line I was not prepared to do,” he said with a chuckle.

Faruque was 14 when his father died, and in his search to process his thoughts and emotions, “I wrote a song without thinking I was writing a song about that,” he said. His recent song “The Letter” comes from the perspective of an adult Faruque looking back at the experience.

While he was performing in bands early in his career, songwriting often was a specific means to an end. “Let’s write something we can play so I can bang the drums really hard,” he said. The music he writes today may be intended for guitar or drums, but either way, he looks forward to having “a conversation, not a lecture” with listeners.

Faruque had a suggestion for folks who’d like to give Thursday’s lineup a try but aren’t familiar with the artists yet. “The Good Stuff,” his 2021 album, is 39 minutes long, which is a convenient length for listening to while you’re cooking dinner.

Tickers are $10. Learn all about the show at thesoutherncville.com.

