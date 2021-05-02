 Skip to main content
Oratorio Society presents Together in Song as Zoom webinar Monday
Oratorio Society presents Together in Song as Zoom webinar Monday

This year's Together in Song concert will be a virtual event featuring Gabriel Fauré's "Requiem" starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Singers and instrumentalists from throughout the community can team up with the Oratorio Society of Virginia, the University of Virginia University Singers, pianist Deke Polifka and Michael Slon, UVa's director of choral music and music director of the Oratorio Society, to dive into the celebrated work.

During the Zoom webinar, participants will take part in a master class that'll be followed by a sing-through of the famous composition. "Requiem" will be presented as a special remembrance of everything and everyone lost during the pandemic. Community members can sing and play from the comfort and safety of home.

Slon, Polifka and a small group of singers from St. Paul's Memorial Church on the University Corner will be in the live broadcast. 

Singers and instrumentalists who'd like to use their own copies of the score may do so, and online resources are available for those who prefer them.

Examine the choral score at https://www.cpdl.org/wiki/images/3/37/Faure_Requiem_VS_PML.pdf, and instrumental scores at https://imslp.org/wiki/Requiem%2C_Op.48_(Faur%C3%A9%2C_Gabriel).

To access instrumental parts, click on “Accompaniments,” and then click on “Parts” under “Sheet Music.”

No advanced preparation is required, but singers who'd like to familiarize themselves with the score ahead of time can visit the following resources:

■ Cyberbass: http://www.cyberbass.com/Major_Works/Faure%20G/faure.htm

■ Recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAQ58qeFhxQ&amp;t=0s (other mvts. linked)

The event is free. For details, go to oratoriosociety.org or music.virginia.edu/usingers.

