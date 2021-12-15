Oratorio Society of Virginia presents in-person holiday music

Bringing live music to audiences in a time of COVID-19 takes plenty of flexibility. For the Oratorio Society of Virginia, singing safely has meant taking some creative approaches.
More than 60 singers will take the Paramount Theater stage twice on Saturday for the annual “Christmas at the Paramount” concert, which will be presented at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. They will be wearing masks — and their hearts on their sleeves.
“I’ve said before that there have been aspects of the long pandemic isolation that have been dehumanizing,” said Michael Slon, the group’s music director. “The loss of communal music making is one of those.” He said the concerts will give Charlottesville-area residents the opportunity “to experience once again, along with the joy of the holiday, the return of the humanistic joy of experiencing music together.”
That’s one reason why Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” is on the program.
“It’s beloved by audiences and singers,” Slon said, who was happy to include it in “a celebration of returning to the stage and a chance to reconnect with people through live music.”
The stirring work is scored for strings, trumpet and oboe, a combination that works in a time of limits on in-person personnel.
Another reason the piece fits into the program is the seasonal tug of the choral works’ lyrics. Yet another is that, as COVID-19 variants grew in numbers and spread, there was no way to predict whether schedules would end up disrupted again.
“We picked a piece everyone knew well in case of rehearsal interruptions,” Slon said. He and the singers were grateful not to experience any.
The “Gloria” is only one example of the singers’ professionalism and dedication in spite of everything, the director said.
“I’m very proud of all these people’s commitment to music, and to keep making it and rehearsing it at a high level,” Slon said.
In addition to Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” the program will include an excerpt from Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil” and seasonal works by Adolphus Hailstork, Abbie Betinis and other composers. Keep an ear out for a bluegrass rendition of “Jingle Bells,” too.
Listeners who enjoy Rachmaninoff’s work, commonly known as “Vespers,” will be getting a taste of spring. The group plans to perform the entire 15-movement work in an April 29, 2022, concert with the UVa University Singers.
For safety’s sake, unlike concerts in years past, the audience will not get the chance this year to join the Oratorio Society in the singing of carols.
There will be an appearance by The Charlottesville Singers from Charlottesville High School, led by Will Cooke, during the 7:30 p.m. concert.
Keep in mind that masks must be worn inside the theater. Proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative PCR test or professionally administered antigen test within the past 72 hours, and a photo ID will be required to gain entry.
Tickets are available for $52 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27 standard and $10 students. Get them in person from the Paramount’s box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays, online at theparamount.net or by phone at (434) 979-1333.