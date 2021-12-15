Oratorio Society of Virginia presents in-person holiday music

Another reason the piece fits into the program is the seasonal tug of the choral works’ lyrics. Yet another is that, as COVID-19 variants grew in numbers and spread, there was no way to predict whether schedules would end up disrupted again.

“We picked a piece everyone knew well in case of rehearsal interruptions,” Slon said. He and the singers were grateful not to experience any.

The “Gloria” is only one example of the singers’ professionalism and dedication in spite of everything, the director said.

“I’m very proud of all these people’s commitment to music, and to keep making it and rehearsing it at a high level,” Slon said.

In addition to Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” the program will include an excerpt from Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil” and seasonal works by Adolphus Hailstork, Abbie Betinis and other composers. Keep an ear out for a bluegrass rendition of “Jingle Bells,” too.

Listeners who enjoy Rachmaninoff’s work, commonly known as “Vespers,” will be getting a taste of spring. The group plans to perform the entire 15-movement work in an April 29, 2022, concert with the UVa University Singers.