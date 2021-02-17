Open-hearted improv approach keeps Brickell, New Bohemians moving forward

“I know there’s always a song every day,” Brickell said of her process with the band. “It’s going there with that sense of faith to unveil the mystery. The excitement around that discovery is the way that we enter into playing every time. We always have ideas. The hard part is choosing which ideas to record. It’s really fun and it feels infinite with this band.”

While Brickell has been the headliner and seen individual success, creating the record is “a democratic process,” and she notes that “everybody has such a beautiful expression that they’ll contribute.”

“I think it’s important to honor the band’s desires,” she explained. “They have so much to express … Why wouldn’t I give that to them? I’ve had plenty of opportunities to create and express things the way I want to, and it’s a band, after all.”

With a flexible band moving through pop, rock, R&B and more, picking songs and styles could get tricky, but it comes naturally to the band.

“We aren’t picking and choosing genres,” Brickell said. “That all happens organically. We just start playing and we see what comes to life. You can feel the powerful ones. You can tell where everybody’s moved. You can feel the ones that are kind of dead.”