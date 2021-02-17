Open-hearted improv approach keeps Brickell, New Bohemians moving forward

“It’s like a funhouse floor,” said singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. “You never know where you’re stepping.”
She was speaking about the excitement of playing live with New Bohemians, a group given to improvisation and surprise on stage, but she could just as well be speaking about her attitude toward either life or recording music.
Brickell recently heard herself say to her son, “The destination is the present moment,” and while she recognized the sentence as “a paraphrase of something obvious,” it resonated with her.
“I’m alive,” she said. “Relish it and enjoy your life, and express that if you can, and not be distracted by wants, desires or regrets.”
Brickell has done just that, and her enjoyment of living in the moment has led not to a steady state, but a series of surprising turns. Her 1988 breakthrough hit “What I Am” (with New Bohemians) put her in the folk-pop camp, but her whole career has been one of fluidity and flexibility, a point realized on new album “Hunter and the Dog Star,” with its energetic mix of genres.
Although she never properly split from the band, there are some large gaps between their recordings. The group sort of stumbled together for 2018’s “Rocket” when a benefit show in Dallas led to some studio time and the opportunity to work together again, creating “a sense of improv and life and energy on the songs.”
“I know there’s always a song every day,” Brickell said of her process with the band. “It’s going there with that sense of faith to unveil the mystery. The excitement around that discovery is the way that we enter into playing every time. We always have ideas. The hard part is choosing which ideas to record. It’s really fun and it feels infinite with this band.”
While Brickell has been the headliner and seen individual success, creating the record is “a democratic process,” and she notes that “everybody has such a beautiful expression that they’ll contribute.”
“I think it’s important to honor the band’s desires,” she explained. “They have so much to express … Why wouldn’t I give that to them? I’ve had plenty of opportunities to create and express things the way I want to, and it’s a band, after all.”
With a flexible band moving through pop, rock, R&B and more, picking songs and styles could get tricky, but it comes naturally to the band.
“We aren’t picking and choosing genres,” Brickell said. “That all happens organically. We just start playing and we see what comes to life. You can feel the powerful ones. You can tell where everybody’s moved. You can feel the ones that are kind of dead.”
Some of these musicians have known each other since they were 18, developing a “comfort level” and the “oddball sense of humor” that grows from such a long relationship. At the same, though, Brickell’s found other contexts to play in, such as the Heavy Circles or the Gaddabouts. Notably, she teamed up with actor/comedian/banjoist extraordinaire Steve Martin for a couple of albums starting in 2013.
“Before even knowing [Steve Martin] played bluegrass, I had been in my kitchen in Connecticut, freezing cold in the winters,” she said. “I’m from Texas, so that was a traumatic environment for me! To bring some sunshine into my life during those dark winters, I started to play Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.
“I fell in love with that music, particularly the easy singing melodies, the storytelling lyrical content. I thought I would love the opportunity to write songs like this. To write some stories, to have these colorful kinds of lyrics.
“Within two years, I was working with Steve Martin, and I was given that opportunity. He gave me this enormous opportunity to express this new, inspired side of myself. You take that experience and his fun-loving energy on to your next project. For anybody who’s a genius like Steve — a serious musician with a fun-loving perspective — you can’t help absorb some of that energy and learn from it and grow.”
Brickell sounds excited to learn from any experience, and to go wherever fits the moment. The song “Tripwire,” for example, “just exploded into being,” starting with the drumbeat before the vocals “rolled out in an improv.”
“There’s this mystery of feeling songs in the air all around you,” she continued, “and just allowing them to flow through.”
That energy makes the group an exciting live show.
“There’s always an improv coming around the corner, or there’s a solo on a recorded song that could be extended in any direction,” Brickell said. “Pay attention and listen and be in the moment. That is a very good feeling. I love the opportunity to express what is right here, in this present moment.”
Of course, the band’s been off the road of the past year, but Brickell, with an unsurprisingly positive outlook, says that “it hasn’t been hard.”
“We still make music together. My most favorite thing about music and about a band is making a song, and we’ve continued doing that,” she explained. “We’ve realized that with Instagram, we could connect with our followers and write songs for them, to dedicate songs to them. We had the best time doing that. We found ways to connect and be together.”