On new album, Jordan Reyes explores a day in the life of American music

“Before I even wrote any songs, I knew that I wanted to try and use the electronic and experimental lens to explore oral tradition and what Gram Parsons called ‘Cosmic American Music,’” multi-instrumentalist Jordan Reyes said of his new album, “Sand Like Stardust.”

He set himself up for an ambitious project with that concept alone, but he increased the challenge by structuring the songs to follow the course of a day, from pre-dawn to a reworked lullaby. In doing so, he connects dots between traditional music, the contemporary underground and even the American West. Creating this music involved connected to “what the old folkies were doing,” and seeing similar ideas in the electronic underground scene.

“When you really want to get insider knowledge, when you want to become in touch with people, to learn what they have to tell you, to hear their stories, to get the closest representation of it, it has to be done in person,” he said.

Reyes might be known for his work in the intense, often controversial band ONO, and he describes his previous album “Close” as “more clinical,” but he explained that he made his earliest art as a folk musician in his early 20s, performing with just acoustic guitar and voice. He’d been interested in that music and mythology for a long time, so this warmer album doesn’t come out of nowhere.